13 years in the making

It always seems to take towns and organizations longer than we think is necessary to build something. Pictured here, in a photograph from 1920, is Windham’s first “town hall,” voted to be built about 1820, when Maine became a state. Finally, 13 years later, the 40-foot-by-50-foot brick structure was completed in 1833. In this building all the town business was conducted – and in one of the two big rooms, elementary school classes were held. The state mandated that all towns should provide a “high” school, so from 1893 to 1910, high school also was held here. In total, the elementary classes were held for 23 years. In 1910, the first high school was opened is now Town Hall. Windham grew faster than most towns and outgrew the little brick town house. In 1983, it was turned over to the Windham Historical Society and 15 years later, in 1998, the society had created a small museum and space for meetings to be held. The Historical Society is open to the public during the spring, summer and fall.