2017 Readers Choice Contest Winners!

Congratulations to the winners of the Lakes Region BEST OF BEST Contest 2017!

ANTIQUES

1 My Sister’s Garage

610 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-2268

Vintage, antique, shabby and unique home furnishings, clothing, linens and lighting can be found at My Sister’s Garage. Jenn and Sarah Tringali are always coming up with new paint techniques and ways to re-imagine goods, and they just love the challenge and gratification of a much-needed makeover. Newly acquired in-store items are listed every week on Facebook. Open Thursday–Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

2 House of Shabby Chic

& Antiques

23 Roosevelt Trail, Casco, 655-6237

House of Shabby Chic & Antiques sells refinished, refurbished and re-loved vintage furniture, linens, antiques, handcrafted items and more. Their goal is for their customers to leave with something that they will love for years to come. Give any item a patina look with the Dixie Belle Paint Company products they carry. Open Tuesday–Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 The Barn on 26 Antiques

361 Shaker Road, Gray, 657-3470

Step through the big red doors at the Barn on 26 and step back in time. The Barn on 26 features a full selection of dining room and kitchen tables, chairs, desks, beds, dressers, mirrors, lamps, clocks and accessories to add a bit of charm and tranquility to homes and offices from any era. Their inventory is constantly changing, so check www.barnon26.com for special featured items. Open Saturdayand Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or anytime by appointment.

AUTO DEALER

1 LeeCars Windham

653 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 805-8432

You can get the car you want at LeeCars Windham. Bad credit or no credit doesn’t matter. They’ve got Maine’s biggest used car selection. No-money-down financing is available. Take the first step by applying for the Lee Credit Express program at www.leecredit.com. Sales hours: Monday–Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Sebago Lake Automotive

847 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-6731

Founded in 1920, Sebago Lake Automotive offers a very extensive inventory of late-model used vehicles available at competitive prices, and their operations also include full-service automotive repair. They take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. Visit www.sebagolakeautomotive.com to view its complete inventory. Sales hours are Monday–Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Norman-David Auto Sales

& Service

665 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8536

With more than 25 years of quality sales and service, Norman-David of Windham invites you to check out their many brands of pre-owned vehicles. See the latest special offers, schedule a service appointment, order parts, apply for financing and learn all about great deals that they can offer you on used automobiles at www.normandavid.com. Sales hours are Monday–Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

AUTO MECHANIC

1 Lifetime Muffler & Brake

35 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-5000

695 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-2833

Lifetime Muffler & Brake offers quality automotive repairs, specializing in mufflers and brake service. As a NAPA AutoCare Center, their technicians follow a strict code of ethics, so customers will know up front what to expect. As part of this code, they pledge to perform high-quality diagnostic and repair services at a fair price and dedicate themselves to customer satisfaction. Hours of operation for both locations are Monday–Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Windham Automotive

385 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1212

In business since 1991, Windham Automotive is where quality and value still have meaning. The shop is located near the rotary and performs automobile and light truck general repair, maintenance and service. This includes oil changes, tune ups, auto air conditioning, alignments, suspension work, engine repair, mufflers, and State of Maine car inspections. Hours are Monday–Thursday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.-noon.

3 Gorman’s Automotive

646 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-7333

It’s time to get your car “spring ready” at Gorman’s Automotive. Schedule warm weather check-ups, snow tire removals and cabin air filter inspections. The staff at this family business provides free estimates and friendly service. The shop is open Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-noon.

BANK/CREDIT UNION

1 Cumberland County Federal Credit Union

43 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-4777

808 Roosevelt Trail,

Windham, 892-3359

Your financial partner since 1954, the goal of Cumberland County Federal Credit Union is to be its members’ primary financial resource, providing useful products and services with a blend of personal attention and innovative technology. For branch lobby and drive-through hours, check www.cumberlandcountyfcu.com.

2 Evergreen Credit Union

838 Roosevelt Trail, On the Causeway, Naples, 693-4222

785 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-4690

Evergreen Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Maine, serving more than 24,000 members throughout Cumberland County. As a local credit union, they get to really know their members and continually strive to enrich the many communities they serve. See www.egcu.org for branch lobby and drive-through window hours.

3 TD Bank

756 Roosevelt Trail,

Windham, 892-6500

TD Bank is America’s most convenient bank. They have the longest hours around by opening earlier and closing later every day ­- that includes weekends and most holidays, too. They offer improved ATMs for easier banking and financial advice to get smart about money. For branch lobby hours and drive-up window availability, visit www.tdbank.com.

BOOKSTORE

1 Bridgton Books

140 Main St., Bridgton, 647-2122

Established in 1993 by Justin and Pam Ward, this independent bookstore offers new releases, bargain books, cards, calendars and more. Bridgton Books has more than 20,000 different new and used book titles. Located in an historic building, the store exudes a quaint and cozy ambiance. Open Monday–Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2 Raymond Village Library

3 Meadow Road, Raymond, 655-4283

The Raymond Village Library is a community-based informational, educational and recreational facility dedicated to providing quality library services and resources in a welcoming atmosphere. Their book sale is an important library fundraiser and 100 percent of the proceeds directly support the library. Library hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

BREAKFAST

1 Chutes Family Restaurant

686 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5197

Serving the Lakes Region for more than 34 years, Chutes Family Restaurant serves a hearty, old-fashioned Maine breakfast with fresh ingredients. House favorites are Eggs Benedict, stovetop hashes and blueberry pancakes. Check out their breakfast and lunch menus online at www.chutesfamilyrestaurant.com . Open Monday–Friday 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

2 Danielle’s Sebago Diner

862 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-2911

Danielle’s Sebago Diner serves breakfast all day long. Lunch is available starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday; breakfast only on Sunday. Take out is available. An online review raves, “Love coming to Danielle’s for breakfast. The food is always great and the staff is awesome. A great cozy diner!” Open daily, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

3 Cafe Sebago Family Diner

1248 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4006

Open year round, Cafe Sebago Family Diner is a local favorite restaurant and bar. Their breakfast menu features homemade corned beef hash, omelets, pancake specials and plenty of other items, including Bloody Marys and mimosas. Standard fare for lunch and dinner includes steaks, burgers, seafood, nachos and numerous appetizers. They offer a full-service bar and take out menu. Open daily except Monday, 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (Closes at 8 p.m. Sundays.)

CAR WASH

1 Raymond Car Wash

1249 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 749-2580

Open 24/7, this automated, self-service car wash provides touch-free cleaning for your vehicle. Vacuums are available, too. Locally owned and operated.

2 Sammy’s Lube Express

& Car Wash

682 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5695

Choose from self-serve car wash bays, available 24 hours every day, or take a ride through the tunnel and get your vehicle shiny and bright. Your car will be all pre-prepped before going through their 120-foot tunnel system and buffed dry using a chamois cloth. The tunnel is open Monday–Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Mad Mike’s Custom

Car Detailing

4 Harriett Ave., Windham, 892-1999

Mad Mike’s does cleaning and detailing of cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, campers, boats — if it’s got wheels, Mike details it. Do you have an oversized or commercial vehicle? Come in for a free estimate. The shop is located right across from Lee Family Trailer on Route 302.

CATERER

1 (TIE) Lake Region Caterers

Naples, 787-3327

Celebrating their 20th year in business, the professional team at Lake Region Caterers will perfectly execute your catered event to ensure a wonderful experience for you and your guests. The staff will help you celebrate life’s important and special events, whether in your home, place of business or chosen venue. They source locally and hand-select the best ingredients for both freshness and flavor. See the menu at www.lakeregioncaterers.com.

1 (TIE) Masa Sub and Grill

824 Roosevelt Trail, Sebago Plaza,

Windham, 893-2688

Along with running the restaurant, Peter and Debbie Giannoumis also offer catering services. Food varieties at Masa Sub and Grill range from traditional American to Greek and Mediterranean. View the menu and order online at www.masasubgrill.eat24hour.com . The restaurant is open Monday–Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Amatos

727 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0160

Turn any party, gathering or meeting into a real Italian feast with their delicious catering menus at Amatos. They can deliver hot and fresh meals to your front door. The catering menu at Amatos is diverse – salads, breakfast items, appetizers, hot foods, pizza, side dishes, platters, desserts and more. See www.amatos.com. Open Sunday–Thursday 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

3 The Good Life Market

1297 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-1196

The Good Life Market offers a selection of prepared food and meals that are perfect for all occasions, from hosting a lake weekend getaway for friends to throwing a festive graduation or engagement party. Whatever your event, their takeout catering is sure to provide crowd-pleasing dishes and minimize your work, so you can enjoy the party. Open daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

CHIROPRACTOR

1 Windham Chiropractic and Rehabilitation

584 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-9001

Dr. Mark Wasowski uses a variety of chiropractic techniques, including diversified, drop-table, lumbar flexion, distraction, Bio Energetic Synchronization and Activator. Using those techniques, chiropractic care can alleviate neck pain, back pain, headaches, asthma and many other ailments. New patients can download paperwork at www.windhamchiro.com if they wish to expedite their first visit.

2 Moore Chiropractic and Wellness Center

936 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8356

Roy Moore, D.C., and Alan Moore, D.C., provide pain relief for many symptoms and conditions, improving their patients’ quality of life through the use of modern chiropractic techniques and technology. Some of their services and techniques range from corrective exercises to spinal screenings. Browse www.moorechirocenter.com to learn more about their practice.

COFFEE SHOP

1 Village Donut Shop & Bakery

1246 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4444

Doughnuts are made fresh on site every day at Village Donut Shop & Bakery. They offer a nice selection of pastries from their bakery. Some days you’ll find apple coffee cake, maple walnut scones, strawberry scones and raspberry lemon muffins, to name but a few. They serve breakfast, lunch and coffee Monday–Wednesday 5 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday–Saturday 5 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday 5 a.m.-noon.

2 Aroma Joe’s Coffee

704 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

The menu at this drive-through starts with their award-winning brand of Aroma Joe’s Coffee and Espresso. Their House Roast gives you a smooth transition into your workday, while their Dark Roast is geared to the coffee enthusiast. If coffee alone isn’t cutting it for you, why not try boosting it up a notch with one of their specialty espresso drinks made from scratch?

3 Danielle’s Sebago Diner

862 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-2911

Danielle’s Sebago Diner serves breakfast all day long. Lunch is available starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday; breakfast only on Sunday. Take out is available. An online comment reads, “The staff is friendly and polite. The food is always good, too. Love the homemade Texas toast. Prices are very reasonable.” Open daily, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

COMPUTER SERVICE/RETAILER

1 PC Lighthouse

65 White’s Bridge Road, Windham, 671-0693

With more than 40 years of experience, Dave Barracks at PC Lighthouse performs repairs on PC and Apple laptops and desktops, plus many tablets, in a static-free work environment. Some of his services include virus/spyware removal, motherboard repair/replacement, upgrades and data recovery. His normal turn around time is 72 hours. Seniors are especially welcome. Read more at www.pclighthouse.biz.

2 Staples

770 Roosevelt Trail, Shaw’s Plaza,

Windham, 892-1740

From repairs to preventative maintenance, you can find the technological services to keep your PC, laptop or mobile device in top shape at Staples. Their priority is getting your technology back up and running, or to help prevent issues before they happen, with proper setup and protection services. Store hours are Monday–Friday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

3 Maine Computer MD

89 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 409-7585

The tech team at Maine Computer MD offers affordable computer repairs. They can identify and repair the cause of system crashes, lockups, errors and other hardware issues. In addition to repairing your PC, they can increase your system’s performance by getting your computer back into shape. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

CONSIGNMENT/

SECOND-HAND SHOP

1 Goodwill Store and

Donation Center

31 Landing Road, Windham, 892-8463

A not-for-profit social enterprise, the revenue from the sales at Goodwill Industries of Northern New England’s retail stores funds workforce programs. From clothing, shoes and accessories to household items, books and games, you are sure to find great deals for the whole family here. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 Kargos

686 Roosevelt Trail,

Suite 1, Windham, 892-1007

Kargos is a fine and fun resale/consignment boutique for women. You’ll find gently used items, including clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry in this eclectic thrift shop. It has a great section of vintage clothing. The boutique is open Monday and Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Salvation Army Thrift Store

1225 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-7861

Sales of clothing, furniture, household items, stationery and cards, shoes, toys and jewelry at the store benefit the Salvation Army’s adult rehabilitation centers. The store frequently offers sales and specials. Open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

CONSTRUCTION/CONTRACTOR

1 Morrell’s Construction

5 Morrell Drive, Windham, 831-5767

According to owner John Morrell, Morrell’s Construction does a little of everything. The company performs excavation work, jacks up houses, puts in foundations and installs septic systems.

2 C.R. Tandberg Inc.

92 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-4124

C.R. Tandberg Inc. is an excavating contractor performing commercial, residential and industrial site work, and septic systems. Additionally, they sell sand, gravel and loam (screened and crushed materials). The business was established and incorporated in 1949. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 Meyer Development & Associates

7 Collins Pond Road, Windham, 893-2800

Established and incorporated in 1998, Meyer Development & Associates Inc. is a general contractor and land developer. The company offers the construction of homes (spanning the gamut from starter to custom), additions and complete home remodeling.

CONVENIENCE STORE

1 (TIE) Mr. Mike’s

670 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-1184

Open 24/7, Mr. Mike’s carries a wide array of products to suit your needs. They have soda, beer, wine, water, cigarettes, candy, salty snacks, lottery tickets, a few grocery items and much more. This convenience store sells Mobil gas.

1 (TIE) Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Sunset Variety has a full deli takeout section, offering sandwiches, pizza and Maine’s best steak-and-cheese sub. They are an agency liquor store, sell kerosene, fill propane tanks and carry Poulin Grain animal feed. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Cumberland Farms

749 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-9100

Cumberland Farms is your one-stop convenience shop for coffee, hot food, snacks, gas and a lot more. Treat yourself to snacks and beverages including their popular Farmhouse Blend coffee, hot or iced. Save money on fuel using SmartPay. Open 24 hours, every day.

3 Hilltop Mini Mart

1547 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-7200

Established in 2009, Hilltop Mini Mart is a convenience store offering fuel, lottery tickets, soft-serve ice cream, cold beer, Green Mountain coffee, soda and chips. Their menu includes breakfast sandwiches, salads, hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, pizza and fried foods. They have a steam table for quick, prepared hot lunches to pick up when you’re on the go.

DANCE STUDIO

1 CenterStage Performing Arts

1233 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 807-7405

The focus of the trained professional instructors at CenterStage Performing Arts is for all of their students to develop a lifelong love of dance while learning in a fun and safe environment. Students are provided with the ability to choose from a multitude of dance styles, such as jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop and acro/tumbling. Visit www.centerstagepa.com.

2 Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex

Gray Shopping Plaza, 21 Portland Road, Suite 2, Gray, 657-3006

Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex offers an educational and challenging class environment with an outstanding teaching faculty. Courses are offered in jazz, ballet, pointe, tap, hip-hop, lyrical, acro, gymnastics, contemporary, musical theater dance and creative movement. Find out more at www.studioforthelivingarts.com .

3 Wanda Plummer’s

Dance School

23 Winslow Road, Casco, 627-4959

Wanda Plummer teaches ballet, tap and jazz/hip hop, and combinations thereof, to preschoolers through adults. She also has studios in Sebago and Limington. Check the school’s Facebook page for classes and prices. Hours are Monday-Friday 3:30-8 p.m.

DAY CAMP/DAY CARE

1 Little Log Cabin

Montessori School

120 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-1441

Little Log Cabin Montessori School provides a safe, nurturing and peaceful environment where children ages 18 months to 6 years learn using a hands-on, experiential approach. Online input from a parent states, “This is a fantastic school, a gem of the region. We have sent two children through LLCMS, and the school has exceeded our expectations in every way.” Care is provided Monday-Friday.

2 A Place to Grow Child Care

& Learning Center

20 Hemlock Drive, Windham, 893-0200

With their experienced staff and school-based programs, A Place to Grow Child Care & Learning Center provides your child with an unsurpassed learning experience. Students will build strong relationships with both their peers and their teachers through various instructional methods while discovering the fun of learning. Open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

3 Birchwood Day Nursery School

1003 River Road, Windham, 892-7949

Birchwood Day Nursery School is a privately owned facility offering morning and full-day programs. Their preschool program provides education and care for children ages 3 to 5 in small group settings. Their afterschool program was added in 1998 for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.birchwoodns.com. Birchwood’s hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DENTIST

1 Armstrong Advanced

Dental Concepts

744 Roosevelt Trail, Suite 104,

Windham, 892-8325

Dr. Stanley Armstrong and his team at Advanced Dental Concepts offer comprehensive and compassionate dental care for patients of all ages and varying needs of treatment. Using all the latest techniques and technology that modern dentistry has to offer, they provide a variety of cosmetic dentistry procedures including dental implants, veneers and more. Take a virtual office tour at www.armstrongadvanced.com.

2 The Dental Office of

Dr. Leslie Ann Elston, D.M.D.

713 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3200

Dr. Leslie Ann Elston offers a variety of procedures to restore broken, damaged or decayed teeth. The treatment options that allow her to meet your restorative needs while providing you with an aesthetic result consist of free cosmetic consultation, dental crowns, root canals, white fillings/bonding, smile makeovers/smile lifts, laser dental treatments and teeth whitening. Regular office hours are Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Windham Dental Associates

4 Commons Ave., Windham, 893-2001

At Windham Dental Associates, the team is committed to providing their patients with exceptional dental care. They use the most sophisticated equipment and latest technologies for every procedure and treatment they perform. They offer a free cosmetic consultation to discuss your goals and all of the treatment options available to you. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

DOCTOR/PEDIATRICIAN

1 (TIE) Jill Kerekes, M.D.

584 Roosevelt Trail, Unit 1,

Windham, 892-3233

The office of Dr. Jill M. Kerekes is located at Maine Medical Partners Lakes Region Primary Care, where she specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics. An online patient review states, “I have always had a very good experience with Dr. Kerekes. She has always spent the needed time to review and answer all questions in a timely manner. I am and have always been very satisfied with the treatment that I have received.”

1 (TIE) Richard H. Wilkins, D.O.

Raymond RediCare, 1278 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6181

Richard H. Wilkins is a family medicine doctor who has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is the medical director of Raymond RediCare where they treat injury or illness, home or industrial, by appointment or walk-in, with or without insurance. The facility is open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 Carl Schuler Jr., D.O.

744 Roosevelt Trail, Suite 206,

Windham, 892-7006

Carl Schuler Jr. received his medical degree from the University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He specializes in family medicine, internal medicine and geriatrics. His office hours are Monday and Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 George W. Stockwell, D.O.

409 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-0290

George W. Stockwell received his medical degree from the University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice for 28 years. He specializes in family medicine.

ENTERTAINER

1 Pete Finkle

256-5299

Maine singer/songwriter and guitarist Pete Finkle is a big hit whenever he plays at venues in the Lakes Region, such as the Deck House Sports Tavern at Seacoast Adventure. He performs classic hits – 1970s rock – while playing a bass drum with his foot, singing and playing the guitar. “I’m a noisy, high-energy kind of guy when I play,” he says.

2 Rick Charette

892-7175

With a background in education and music and a passion and talent for writing for children from a child’s perspective, Rick Charette has been writing and performing for children for 30 years. He has become known for his catchy songs like “I Love Mud,” “Alligator in the Elevator” and “Bubble Gum,” to name a few. Check his concert schedule at www.rickcharette.com.

ETHNIC RESTAURANT

1 (TIE) Masa Sub and Grill

824 Roosevelt Trail, Sebago Plaza,

Windham, 893-2688

Masa Sub and Grill’s cuisine includes traditional American, barbecue, burgers, delis, fast food, Greek and Mediterranean, Italian, pizza, sandwiches, seafood and vegetarian. Check out their online menu and place an order from their site at www.masasubgrill.eat24hour.com . The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m-9 p.m.

1 (TIE) Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

A family dining establishment, Rose’s Italian Restaurant offers classic Italian dishes made to order, both vegetarian and meat lovers. A specialty of the house is brick oven pizza handcrafted with fresh ingredients. They have lunch, dinner, early bird and children’s menus. You also have the option of taking Rose’s to go. To view the menu, go to www.rosesitalian.com. Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 China Taste

771 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham Shopping Center, 893-2288

Local business folks love the lunch specials, which include an entrée, fried rice and appetizers, at China Taste, a Cantonese restaurant. Are you in the mood for a Pu Pu platter? It’s one of a dozen appetizers listed on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner on Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

3 China Village

271 Shaker Road, Route 26, Gray, 657-3003

China Village serves up the finest Chinese cuisine, Szechwan and Cantonese, in a unique ambiance. Here, every dish is created using only the freshest, finest ingredients. Their authentic menu and atmosphere create a truly enjoyable dining experience. Take out and catering are available. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday noon-8:30 p.m.

FAMILY RESTAURANT

1 Cole Farms Restaurant & Pub

64 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-4714

Serving up home-style goodness for breakfast, lunch and dinner in a family-friendly atmosphere, Cole Farms Restaurant & Pub’s menu features classic favorites. Whether you’re in the mood for a seafood platter complemented by their famous homemade tartar sauce, or you’re yearning for a fresh-cooked burger and coleslaw combo, they have the flavors you crave. See their menus and hours at www.colefarms.com.

2 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

A family dining establishment located in the heart of North Windham for decades, Rose’s Italian Restaurant provides Italian dishes handcrafted using fresh ingredients. Along with their lunch, dinner and early bird menus, there’s a separate one for the bambinos, 12 and under, posted at www.rosesitalian.com. The staff appreciates reservations, especially for parties of six or more. Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Danielle’s Sebago Diner

862 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-2911

Danielle’s Sebago Diner serves breakfast all day long. Lunch is available starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday; breakfast only on Sunday. Takeout is available. A comment on their Facebook page reads, “The diner is really cute. I loved the décor and hominess of the place. It was busy, but we were seated quickly and the food was really good.” Open daily, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

FINANCIAL PLANNER/ADVISER

1 Edward Jones – Karen Fuller

2 McConkey Road, Suite 2, Gray, 657-6238

Whether you’re planning for retirement, saving for your children’s or grandchildren’s college fund, or just trying to protect the financial future of the ones you care for the most, Karen Fuller will work with you to develop specific strategies to help you achieve your goals. She will monitor your progress to help make sure you stay on track or determine if any adjustments need to be made. Go to www.edwardjones.com for more information.

2 (TIE) Lorraine A. Jordan Financial

83 Chute Road, Windham, 892-0065

With more than 30 years of experience, Lorraine Jordan serves individuals and businesses in all areas of financial management, including retirement planning, tax management, estate planning, risk management, education funding, employee and executive benefit packages, plus investment planning. Her home office hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

2 (TIE) Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial –

Timothy Graham

909 Roosevelt Trail, Suite C,

Windham, 892-0302

Possessing more than 15 years in the financial services business, Timothy Graham is a managing partner with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial. He enjoys working with folks of any age, helping them obtain an understanding of their current financial situation and assisting them in achieving the financial goals that are most important to them. He is available by appointment.

3 J.D. Stewart Financial

76 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 894-5523

An agency that provides programs and services for your specific financial planning goals, J.D. Stewart Financial has the experience and advice you require. They believe the financial needs of an individual are best provided by an independent agent. Read more about their services at www.jdstewartfinancial.com.

FITNESS CENTER

1 Planet Fitness

9 Amato Drive, Windham, 892-7400

Planet Fitness calls its clubs the judgment free zone, a unique environment in which anyone can escape judgment and be free. You should be free to get in shape, have fun or just kick back and relax in one of their massage chairs – it’s entirely up to you. For more information, go to www.planetfitness.com. Club hours are Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 Personalized Nutrition

& Fitness

8 Crimson Drive, Windham, 892-8333

Personalized Nutrition & Fitness offers a variety of challenging, fun and beneficial classes for all ages and abilities. Whether you’re looking to burn maximum calories, build strength and endurance, or increase your overall health, PNF Fitness Classes are an exciting and cost effective way to reach your wellness goals. Check out their class schedule at www.pnfme.com. Open daily 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

3 YMCA of Southern Maine – Pineland Branch

25 Campus Drive, Suite 100,

New Gloucester, 688-2255

The YMCA of Southern Maine has many programs and services that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility at all branches. Programs and services unique to the Pineland Branch include a bowling alley, gymnasium, Camp Pineland summer day camp, Otter Pond Outdoor Adventure Camp, before- and afterschool care and many outdoor activities on the beautiful Pineland Farms campus.

FRUIT & VEGETABLE STAND

1 Chipman Farm

69 Shaker Road, Gray, 657-4925

1203 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2148

The crew at Chipman Farm hand picks their produce daily and takes great pride in always having a fresh quality product available. They grow sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, apples, pumpkins, cut flowers and much more. Spring hours at the Raymond farm stand are 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and at the Gray farm stand 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Dingley’s Farm Stand

857 Roosevelt Trail, Casco

Dingley’s Farm Stand has fresh and locally grown vegetables and berries picked daily in season. Stop by and check out the farm stand’s fresh produce selections. Don’t forget to sample their frozen custard made right on site with special flavors each week. Open daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

FUEL COMPANY/SUPPLIER

1 PitStop Fuels

125 Ossipee Trail East, Standish, 642-8357

PitStop Fuels sells heating oil, kerosene, propane, gasoline and diesel. Whether you’re a homeowner looking for the finest service in the home heating oil or propane business, or a commercial account wanting to have fuel delivered to your building or equipment, PitStop Fuels is ready to handle your needs. Set up your online account to make ordering a breeze at www.pitstopfuels.com.

2 Downeast Energy

34 Manchester Drive,

Windham, 1-800-640-4806

Downeast Energy serves Maine and New Hampshire homes and businesses with heating oil and propane delivery. Count on them for reliable heating and cooling services including equipment advice, sales, installation and maintenance. For more information on this family-owned, Maine-based company, go to www.downeastenergy.com. Drop-in hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Jamison Energy

140 Ossipee Trail East, Standish, 642-4313

Jamison Energy Inc. is a family-owned and operated company that has been proudly serving the community since 2001. Whether you are a homeowner looking for home heating oil or kerosene, or a commercial account needing fuel delivered to your building, they are ready to handle your needs. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

GARDEN/FLORAL CENTER

1 Studio Flora

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7523

As a florist and gift shop located in the heart of the Sebago Lake region, Studio Flora offers the freshest blooms for every occasion. The company’s master designers have created arrangements of flowers and plants, unique and tasteful to meet your every need. Their services are displayed at www.studioflora.me. Hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

2 The Home Depot

20 Franklin Drive, Windham, 892-1793

No matter what shade of green your thumb is — master gardener, just starting out or landscape professional — The Home Depot Garden Center has your back. You’ll find support for your lawn and garden projects online and from friendly, garden-minded associates at your local store. No one has a better selection of indoor and outdoor plants and planters. Get crafty with easy-to-care succulents or brighten up your life with healthy and colorful perennial and annual flowers. Open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

3 (TIE) Lowe’s

64 Manchester Drive, Windham, 893-4016

When it comes to gardening, Lowe’s selection of seeds and bulbs, fertilizer, mulches and soils will have your yard looking green in no time. Make your garden your own by added perennial flowers, annual flowers or shrubs. They also carry an abundant stock of gardening tools, such as rakes, hoes, shovels and axes. Visit the store Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

3 (TIE) Maine Lakes Wedding

and Event Florist

1263 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-5020

Formerly Raymond Village Florist, this shop’s still focused on the best quality flowers and customer service, but they no longer offer day-to-day retail services. They now specialize in weddings and events. If you have a special occasion and would like to place an order, they would be glad to work with you, based on availability. Contact them online at www.mainelakesflorist.com.

GAS STATION

1 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Fill up your tank with gasoline or diesel fuel at Sunset Variety. The gas station area was updated in June 2016, and they now sell highly sought after 93 octane – great for snowmobiles, boats and luxury cars. They also sell kerosene and fill propane tanks. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Mr. Mike’s

670 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-1184

Open 24 hours each day, Mr. Mike’s carries windshield wash and other automotive products in addition to Mobil gasoline. They offer a full inventory of convenience store items.

3 Raymond Irving Circle-K

1239 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-5001

Along with Irving gasoline, Raymond Irving Circle-K features pay at the pump, Irving Rewards, propane exchange, an ATM, deli, pre-packaged sandwiches, pizza and public restrooms.

GIFT STORE

1 Studio Flora

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7523

Designed to inspire, the friendly staff at Studio Flora welcomes you to stop in to explore their gift shop section. There, you can discover a great jewelry selection, picture frames, candles, ornaments, home accents, cards, plants, seasonal décor and more. Visit www.studioflora.me for more details. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

2 Cricket’s Corner Shoppe

1223 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4544

Check out the array of great gifts at Cricket’s Corner Shoppe, the place that makes your house a home. A few of the numerous items they carry include Maine-made products, Melissa and Doug Toys, Donna Sharp handbags, dollhouses and dollhouse furniture, women’s accessories, collectibles, maple syrup and maple candy jams and jellies. Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Mills & Co.

778 Roosevelt Trail, Rich Plaza, Windham, 893-1115

Mills and Co. has 6,000 square feet chock-full of gourmet cookware, kitchen tools, small electrics, cutlery, gourmet foods, sheets, pillows and towels. They carry lines of Maine-made gifts, such as Wilbur’s of Maine candy, Tempest in a Teapot teas, Sunflower Hill soaps, sea salts and maple products. Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

GOLF COURSE

1 Spring Meadows Golf Club

59 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-2586

Spring Meadows Golf Club is a beautifully maintained public golf course designed to suit golfers of all skill levels. Choose from four sets of tees, ranging in yardages from 4,706 to 6,656. The club also has a full driving range, practice putting green, bar and lounge area with inside and outside seating and a first-class banquet facility. Go to www.springmeadowsgolf.com to book a tee time online.

2 Point Sebago Golf Resort

261 Point Sebago Road, Route 302,

Casco, 1-800-530-1555

Hailed as one of the finest golf courses in Maine, Point Sebago’s 18-hole championship course is situated on 500 acres of spectacular white birch forest. The par 72 course caters to all levels of play. Course length ranges from a challenging 7,002 yards from the back tees to a forgiving 3,200 yards from the forward tees. Read about Point Sebago golf vacation packages at www.pointsebago.com.

3 Naples Golf & Country Club

136 Sebago Road, Route 114, Naples, 693-6424

Naples Golf & Country Club was established in 1921 as a nine-hole golf course and later expanded to its current 18 holes in 2000. Four sets of tees allow all golfers to choose the length of the course they would like to play. This public golf course is complete with a pro shop, large practice putting green, snack bar and full-service bar. Reserve a tee time online at www.naplesgolfcourse.com.

GROCERY STORE

1 Hannaford Supermarket

& Pharmacy

797 Roosevelt Trail, Windham Mall, 892-2532

Hannaford is known for their goal of providing wholesome, affordable food and their efforts to promote health and nutrition education. Nature’s Place offers high-quality, certified-organic and natural products at affordable prices. Find special offers at www.hannaford.com.

2 Shaw’s Supermarket

770 Roosevelt Trail, Shaw’s Plaza,

Windham, 892-5159

At Shaw’s, they’re focused on providing you with a fresh and healthy experience every time you enter the store. Here you’ll find a great array of seafood, meat, produce, deli and bakery offerings, a floral department and a health and beauty section. Visit your neighborhood store for choices that you and your family will love.

3 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

Whether you’re shopping for everything on your grocery list or just need a few specialty items, The Umbrella Factory Supermarket will meet your needs. This hometown local Shop ’n Save offers a full variety of quality products including produce, meats, seafood, plus fresh bakery and deli goods. They have a large beer, wine and liquor selection. Open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

HAIR STYLIST/BARBER

1 Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-3065

The technicians at the full-service salon Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty specialize in customized color and cuts. They continue their education in hair design and coloring by attending educational seminars and taking classes throughout the year. Follow Chic Boutique on Facebook to view photos of their work.

2 (TIE) Inspirations Hair Studio

8 Crimson Drive, Windham, 892-8988

Some of the services at Inspirations Hair Studio include Brazilian blow out, keratin blow out and permanent wave, in addition to standard cuts, coloring, perms and straightening. Getting married? Their stylists offer elegant hair designs, nail services, and make-up, plus they will travel to you or pamper you at their studio. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

2 (TIE) Ultimate Hair Salon

1317 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2215

Enjoy personalized attention while receiving top-notch professional salon services, including coloring, hair design, cuts, perms, waxing and more at Ultimate Hair Salon. They carry Matrix and Kenra products, and they do weddings ­- onsite services are available. Open Monday and Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Walk-ins are always welcome.

3 Windham Barber Shop

15 Heathwood Drive, Windham, 370-0054

Treat yourself to a straight razor shave with hot lather neck cleanup at the Windham Barber Shop. They also trim beards and mustaches and cut men’s and boys’ hair. Prices are discounted for seniors every Wednesday. The shop is open Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-in service.

HARDWARE/PAINT STORE

1 Aubuchon Hardware

499 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3343

777 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3909

Aubuchon Hardware supplies its stores and website with high quality, brand name home repair products at prices you can afford. Some products you’ll find include tools, plumbing, electrical, hardware, lawn and garden, paint, farm and pet, outdoor living and automotive. For store hours see www.hardwarestore.com.

2 Lowe’s

64 Manchester Drive, Windham, 893-4016

For more than 60 years, Lowe’s has provided customer-valued solutions with the best prices, products and services to make them the first choice for home improvement. They offer in-store consultation and design services on building materials, plumbing supplies, roofing materials, home furnishings and landscaping, including landscape and garden design. View weekly ads at www.lowes.com. Lowe’s is open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

3 The Home Depot

20 Franklin Drive, Windham, 892-1793

You’ll find the top brands, at the best prices, on everything from stylish appliances, ceiling fans and bath products, to power tools, patio furniture, grills and mowers, plus everything indoors and out, at The Home Depot. Explore their services to discover how they can help you with your next project. Open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

HOME FURNISHINGS/FURNITURE STORE

1 (TIE) America’s Mattress and Furniture Gallery

771 Roosevelt Trail,

North Windham Shopping Center, 892-2887

A family-owned and operated business, America’s Mattress and Furniture Gallery offers top brands of furniture like Ashley, Serta, Simmons, Vaughn Bassett and more, all at affordable prices. If you don’t see what you’re looking for in their showroom, they’ll order it for you. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1 (TIE) Seavey’s

421 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-2226

Since 1920, Seavey’s Appliance has served customers with sales and service in Windham, Standish, Raymond, Casco, Naples, Gray, and surrounding areas, with home appliances, electronics and bedding. They also carry a full-line of Blu-ray players and home theater systems featuring Sony and Samsung. Their knowledge of the appliances and products they sell sets them apart. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

2 Mills & Co.

778 Roosevelt Trail, Rich Plaza,

Windham, 893-1115

Mills & Co is a must-visit store where you’ll find the best products for your home and kitchen. They carry a great selection of cookware, cutlery, food prep tools, home décor goods, comforters and home textiles. Store hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Marshalls

795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham Mall, 892-6418

In addition to on-trend designer fashions for ladies, men and kids, Marshall’ also stocks home décor furnishings. The store gets three deliveries (more than 10,000 new items) every single week. Open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

HOTEL/MOTEL/B&B/INN

1 Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham

965 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-8870

Enjoy consistently high customer satisfaction at the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel. Ideal for a vacation or a business trip, the affordable hotel offers easy access to a multitude of recreational areas and commercial establishments. With 360 square feet of event space, the hotel features a smartly-appointed meeting room, which can be arranged to accommodate 30 conference guests or 30 banquet guests.

2 (TIE) White Pines Inn at Sebago Lake

1262 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6114

The innkeepers and support staff at the White Pines Inn aim to provide clean, comfortable, safe accommodations, so that you may enjoy a worry-free stay in the Sebago Lakes region. The inn offers year-round motel lodging for business and pleasure travelers. For your enjoyment, there is access to a sandy beach and swimming. Reserve online at www.whitepinesme.com.

2 (TIE) Windham Way Motel

1111 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-4762

Family-owned since 1985, the Windham Way offers long-term stays and pet-friendly rooms, as well as efficiency apartments and weekly rentals. Rooms have air conditioning and cable TV. Located across the road from Sebago Lake, the motel is in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and other attractions.

3 (TIE) Alyssa’s Motel

11 Roosevelt Trail, Casco, 655-2223

Alyssa’s Motel on Thomas Pond is perfectly situated for a family vacation and for great fishing and boating in the Sebago Lakes region. This year-round motel offers free wireless internet and use of a canoe, free of charge. All rooms are non-smoking, have air conditioning and picture windows offering water views. Visit www.alyssasmotel.com.

3 (TIE) Augustus Bove House

11 Sebago Road, Naples, 693-6365

The Augustus Bove House, a bed and breakfast on Long Lake, is just a short drive from the Oxford Casino. All of their air conditioned/heated guest rooms, suites and cottages feature modern, private baths, wireless internet, cable TV and other amenities and services that will keep you coming back, year after year.

ICE CREAM

1 The Mosquito Ice Cream Shop

1333 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2899

Established in 1996, The Mosquito Ice Cream Shop scoops out huge, awesome ice cream sundaes and cones with a giant selection of ice cream and frozen yogurt. Some flavors are cotton candy, lemon meringue pie and Oreo. The shop is now open for the season.

2 Ice Cream Dugout

3 Storm Drive, Windham, 894-7769

Located just north of Seacoast Fun Park, the Dugout has more than 60 flavors of Shain’s of Maine ice cream, yogurt, sherbet, sorbet and no fat/no sugar flavors. The Dugout also features great baseball-themed sundaes, drinks and the famous Sea Dogs Biscuit, named after the Red Sox AA affiliate in Portland. See their ice cream menu at www.icecreamdugout.com. Now open.

3 Dairy Queen

753 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-9727

Dairy Queen offers an expanded treat menu that includes traditional DQ favorites ­- cones, sundaes, banana splits ­- along with the Orange Julius line of smoothies and fruit drinks; frappes, shakes and malts; and ice cream cakes. The Blizzard of the Month is revealed at www.dairyqueen.com. Restaurant hours are Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

INSURANCE AGENT

1 Cross Insurance

745 Roosevelt Trail, Unit 1,

Windham, 892-7996

Contact one of the Cross Insurance agency locations to work with one of their representatives who will find the right insurance policy for you. From home insurance to professional liability coverage, Cross provides you with the best insurance solutions to keep both your family and business protected. Check the long list of insurance companies they represent at www.crossagency.com.

2 Tricia Zwirner State Farm Insurance and Financial Services

13 Storm Drive, Windham, 892-2864

The agents at Tricia Zwirner State Farm pride themselves on providing clients with options based upon their personal needs. They assist their clients in understanding policies and coverage so that they have what they need to make educated, confident buying decisions. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; evenings and weekends by appointment.

3 The Pratt Insurance Agency

940 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-2812

The Pratt Insurance Agency, established in 1982, is a family-owned and operated firm of proven professionals; the kind of people you can depend on. Because it is an independent agency, representing many leading insurance companies, it offers many different coverage options. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Rose’s Italian Restaurant is a family dining establishment. Classic Italian dishes are made to order, both for vegetarians and meat lovers. Brick oven pizzas are handcrafted with fresh ingredients. Lunch, dinner, early bird and children’s menus are offered. To view the menus, go to www.rosesitalian.com. Open daily,

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Franco’s Bistro

907 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3700

Having opened in May 2015, Franco’s Bistro features an American-Italian theme. Start your meal with a Scampi Bruschetta appetizer, add Toscano soup, an antipasto salad and linguine with clam sauce and top it off with cannoli. Check their Facebook page to see the early bird specials available daily from 4-5:30 p.m. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-9 p.m.

3 DiSanto’s Restaurant

322 West Gray Road, Gray, 428-4300

Offering a celebration of Italian food and wine, the staff at DiSanto’s insists on only the finest and most seasonal ingredients for its variety of pasta, meat and fish dishes representing the heart and soul of Italy’s finest cuisine. Relax with your choice of a bottle of select wine, chilled beer or cocktail. Open daily, 11:30 a.m.

JEWELRY STORE

1 Windham Jewelers

765 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham Shopping Center, 892-6700

With more than 40 years of experience, family-owned Windham Jewelers specializes in buying and selling gold, large diamonds and estate jewelry. They love estate jewelry because they find it has great craftsmanship, fabulous gemstones and a touch of history. To view a sample of the repairs and services they offer, explore www.windhamjewelers.net.

2 Mexicali Blues

1338 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 835-4453

Explore the vast collection of handcrafted sterling silver and fashion jewelry at Mexicali Blues. They have elegant gemstone pendants, funky beaded necklaces, feather earrings, sterling silver toe rings and more. Their jewelry is sure to complement your favorite bohemian outfit. Check out www.mexicaliblues.com for samples. Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

3 Tic-N-Time

734 Roosevelt Trail, Suite 3, Windham, 892-1263

Tic-N-Time has performed antique clock repair for grandfather, wall, and shelf timepieces since 1989. The technician makes battery-operated replacements on shelf clocks and wall clocks, as well as replacing batteries and movement parts for wristwatches and pocket watches. Tic-N-Time is an authorized dealer and service center for Howard Miller Clock Company. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. House calls are available by appointment.

LANDSCAPING SUPPLIES/LAWN CARE

1 Sebago Gardens Landscaping

7 Architectural Drive, Windham, 318-7825

Operated by Nathan Sawyer, Sebago Gardens is a property and landscaping company. He specializes in both residential and commercial property care and sells mulch, soil and compost. Other fortes include stonework, mowing and plowing.

2 Cummings Property Services

247 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 310-8507

Established in 2008, Cummings Property Services provides year-round property care, new landscape/hardscape installs, and snow removal services. A satisfied customer writes, “If you want nice brick/stone work done, call Nic at Cummings Property Services. I am very pleased with the patio and wall I had installed. The work was done quickly and the work site was always neat and clean each day.”

3 Penney’s Lawn Care

27 Springer Drive, Naples, 693-3345

Established in 2008, Penney’s Lawn Care provides garden care and maintenance. Call Penney’s Lawn Care to schedule quotes on a spring cleanup. Can’t stand mud season? They install walkways, patios and decks.

LAUNDRY/DRY CLEANER

1 Busy Bee Laundromat and Dry Cleaners

771 Roosevelt Trail No. 7, North Windham Shopping Center, 892-5914

Busy Bee is a self-service laundry and dry cleaning facility. They offer on-site dry cleaning, alterations/repairs and rug cleaning. With more than 40 coin-operated washers and dryers for personal use, they also have vending machines for detergent, soda and snacks. Cable TV and WiFi comprise other amenities. Open daily, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

2 Pratt-Abbott Cleaners

839 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5379

At Pratt Abbott, all dry cleaning is done with the GreenEarth Cleaning process. This state-of-the-art method is gentle, safe and environmentally-friendly and clothes become softer and cleaner without that dry cleaning smell. There are self-service machines, too. Go to www.prattabbott.com for additional information. Open daily 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Last wash is one hour before closing.

3 Raymond Laundry

1233 Roosevelt Trail No. 14, Raymond, 655-1070

Raymond Laundry offers a wash/dry/fold service, dry cleaning services, free WiFi, self-serve coin-op, vending machines and a great lounge area for their customers to sit and be comfortable while waiting. They have qualified personnel who are there to assist you with your laundry questions and concerns. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

MASSAGE THERAPIST

1 Heaven & Earth Day Spa and Wellness Center

108 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 893-0033

Heaven & Earth Day Spa and Wellness Center strives to help each client become healthier and happier by nurturing the mind, body and soul. From relaxation to rehabilitation, they are committed to providing excellent service in a uniquely soothing environment. For information on services, go to www.heavenandearthmassage.com. Appointments are available Sunday and Monday noon-6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

2 Essential Massage Services

2 Basin Road, Windham, 310-8952

Essential Massage Services is a home-based business operated by Lawrence De Hof L.M.T. and offering complete therapeutic massages using Swedish, deep tissue and connective tissue massage techniques in a private clinical office setting. Additional services include sports massage at your event site, seated massage in your workplace and infant massage instruction for new parents. Hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Chimera Day Spa

19 Common Ave., Suite 103,

Windham, 274-8066

Chimera Day Spa provides personalized mind and body treatments for individual needs and budgets. Gift certificates are available. Schedule a session online at www.chimeraspa.fullslate.com. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-

5 p.m.

NAILS/MANICURE and PEDICURE

1 Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-3065

At Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty, a full-service salon that first opened in 2013, you can get a deluxe pedicure using gel polish for a quick walk-out – no waiting for paint to dry. Look for occasional pedicure specials by nail tech McKenzie Nee on the salon’s Facebook page.

2 Angel Nails

1233 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-8880

Established in 2009, Angel Nails has five massaging pedicure chairs and six manicure stations. You can get beautiful, original nail art done freehand by Vanny. Hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-in clients are welcome.

3 (TIE) Excel Nails Salon

778 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-6752

Excel Nails Salon is a professional full-service nails and spa parlor specializing in pink and white, shellac, and nail designs. Gift cards are available. They take appointments and walk ins. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 (TIE) Star Nails

864 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7799

Star Nails provides traditional manicures and pedicures along with a variety of other services, including dip powders, an alternative to odorless and nontoxic alternative to nail polish. Salon hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

NONPROFIT AGENCY

1 Goodwill Store

and Donation Center

31 Landing Road, Windham, 892-8463

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England is a nonprofit social enterprise that creates jobs, delivers needed services for people with diverse challenges, uses environmentally-friendly products and processes – all while earning revenue to pay for and expand innovative workforce services. Goodwill NNE operates retail stores, health care and cleaning services which help fund their programs.

2 Camp Sunshine

35 Acadia Road, Casco, 655-3800

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. It is the only program in the nation offered year-round with the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model.

3 Sebago Lake Rotary Club

Windham, 577-6654

Chartered in 1983, the Sebago Lake Rotary Club is active in the community, hosting many special fundraising events throughout the year, such as their ice fishing derbies and a pizza challenge. The club supports area senior citizens, several community nonprofits and charities. The main objective of Rotary is service ­- in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Read more at www.windhamrotary.org.

PET SERVICES/SUPPLIES

1 Pawz and Clawz Petz

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5366

Pawz and Clawz Petz uses only USDA-approved, inspected, licensed and regulated kennels and breeders that have a superior compliance record. In addition to great puppies and kittens, they offer a large selection of pet apparel, collars, harnesses, toys, treats and unique gifts. New are Cool Treat Smoothies for Dogs, Polka Dot Catnip Mice and more. Visit www.pawzclawzpetz.com for more details.

2 Pet Life

770 Roosevelt Trail,

Windham, 892-8825

At Pet Life, you’ll find thousands of products hand-picked by their pet experts. Whether it is premium nutrition, holistic remedies, or essential basic supplies, the staff works to provide their customers with only the best pet care items and services at competitively low prices. To see the brands of dog and cat food they carry, go to www.petlifestores.com. Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

3 Paris Farmers Union

13 Sandy Creek Road, Bridgton, 647-2383

1243 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6760

Paris Farmers Union’s selection of products for your non-human family members started primarily with pet food and has expanded over the years to include collars and leashes, pet beds and sleeping mats, toys, shampoo and grooming products, kennels and carriers. They even have medicines for when your pet is feeling under the weather. Hours for both stores: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and equipment, Agricultural Supplies, Gardening supplies, Live plants and Nursery stock, Vegetable and Flower seed, Wild Bird and animal supplies, animal feeds and more!

PHOTOGRAPHER

1 Studio Flora Photography

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7523

A portrait photographer for Studio Flora, Dustin Jordan wants to capture all the fun and excitement of your wedding day with vibrant, timeless images. He poses shots as little as possible ­– relying instead on capturing the natural, organic moments as they come. Use the contact form at www.studiofloraphotography.me to reach him.

2 Thomas L. Hartwell Photography

Windham, 749-8246

Thomas L. Hartwell Photography offers a full spectrum of photography services providing a wide range of solutions for all issues photography related. They include commercial and advertising; contemporary fine art; events, weddings, and family celebrations; digital editing (Photoshop); corporate and personal lifestyle; and image restoration services. Visit www.thomashartwell.net.

3 Beth De Simon Photography

Windham, 576-2766

Beth De Simon Photography specializes in stock photography and natural light portrait photography of high school seniors, individuals and families. She is dedicated to donating a portion of her profits to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and Maine Children’s Cancer Program. To view her beautiful products ranging from frame-able photo note cards to art magnets and more, go to www.bethdesimonphoto.com.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

1 Saco Bay Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy

55 Main St., Bridgton, 647-2586

4 Commons Ave., Windham, 892-7642

111 Ossipee Trail East, Standish, 642-5325

Established in 1988, Saco Bay Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy is part of the Select Medical Outpatient Division, a nationally prominent, locally driven provider of outpatient physical rehabilitation. Some of their specialties are hand therapy, concussion management/testing, spine dysfunction and TMJ rehabilitation. Hours vary, see www.sacobaypt.com.

2 Riverview Physical Therapy

48 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-3952

At Riverview Physical Therapy, their first priority is the patient. They provide personalized treatment with hands-on, compassionate care. They do not rush their patients or their clinicians. Rather, they perform comprehensive evaluations and encourage patient input for treatment planning and goal setting. They accept most insurance, including Medicare and worker’s comp.

3 OA Centers for Orthopedics

4A Commons Ave.,Windham, 893-1738

The Windham location of OA Centers for Orthopedics, led by Dr. Jeffrey Bean, provides the area with orthopedic clinical services, sports medicine, and physical therapy. It’s equipped with an onsite X-ray suite and a gym-style PT center staffed by certified physical therapists. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

PIZZA

1 Pat’s Pizza

844 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1700

Pat’s Pizza is a full-service family restaurant and bar, offering a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, pizzas, pasta dinners, salads, roll-ups, desserts and micro-brews. Customize your own pie, or choose from 10 specialty pizzas and 19 gourmet pizza selections. Their full menu is posted at www.patswindham.com. Restaurant and takeout hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

2 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Rose’s Italian Restaurant is a family dining establishment. Classic Italian dishes are made to order, for both vegetarians and meat lovers. Brick oven pizzas are handcrafted with fresh ingredients. There are two sizes – the small is 12-inch and the large is 16-inch. Lunch, dinner, early bird and children’s menus are offered. To view the menus, go to www.rosesitalian.com. Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Sunset Variety offers brick oven pizza and calzones made from only the finest ingredients available. Their pizza sauce consists of a blend of tomato, spices and olive oil. Some of the pies they offer are meat, veggie, breakfast, alfredo, pesto and buffalo. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

PLUMBING/HEATING

1 David Aaskov & Sons

87 Brown Cove Road, Windham, 893-0333

Founded in 1977, David Aaskov & Sons has a dedicated team of talented professionals who are ready to service your heating, cooling or plumbing needs. They know how these systems work and will have you comfortable as fast as possible. They’re known for their quick response in handling all emergencies.

2 Raymond Town Heating

13 Woodland Road, Raymond, 655-3187

An online testimonial reads, “I called Raymond Town Heating when my boiler shut down. That was in January. Keith arrived in just under an hour. He found a faulty igniter and had the part. He explained the problem and fixed it.”

3 Donnelly’s HVAC

6 Sandy Toes Lane, Windham, 892-1435

Donnelly’s HVAC, a plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractor, is operated by David Donnelly.

PRINTER/GRAPHIC DESIGNER

1 Time4Printing

588 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-5600

Founded in 2006, Time4Printing prides itself on adding quality to the branding and marketing materials of companies. They print everything from business cards and brochures to catalogs and garments. Additionally, they produce signage, as well as vehicle graphics and wraps. Shop their online store at www.time4printing.com. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Bob the Screenprinter

632 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8220

Established in 2004, Bob the Screenprinter is a small shop specializing in traditional screen printing and embroidery. They carry an extensive variety of products and are capable of multiple forms of apparel decoration. They also stock a large inventory of Windham fan and athlete apparel. Hours of operation are Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday- Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 The Print House

9 Storm Drive, Windham, 894-7121

The Print House has been providing printing and copying services for the Lakes Region and beyond since 2007. In addition to print and bindery services, they offer graphic design, wide format banners, promotional items and mail services. They also have a large selection of wedding and social invitations. See more at www.printhouseme.com.

PROPERTY RENTAL/MANAGEMENT AGENCY

1 Krainin Real Estate

974 Roosevelt Trail,

Naples, 693-5000

1539 Roosevelt Trail,

Raymond, 655-3811

The mission at Krainin Real Estate is to provide you with the very best family vacation ever. Their vacation rental service is the largest in the Sebago Lake Region, with more than 200 properties available each year. Their friendly, knowledgeable staff will personally help you choose the one that suits your family best. Conduct a vacation rental search at www.krainin.com.

2 Butts Commercial Brokers

1265 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 892-5668

Butts Commercial Brokers is the Lakes Region’s only full-service commercial real estate firm, providing investment, industrial and commercial leasing. They maintain an extensive network of professionals who assist clients with all of their commercial real estate sales and leasing needs.

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

1 Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate

778 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1600

Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate is a close-knit group of brokers, sales agents and administrative staff. They offer only the highest level of professionalism combined with uncompromising ethics and a technically astute team. View their featured properties at www.cbtre.com.

2 Krainin Real Estate

974 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-5000

1539 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3811

Krainin Real Estate is a realty company in western Maine’s Sebago Lake region, handling lakefront homes, country homes and land, vacation rentals and residential rentals. Their sales associates seek to provide top quality information and premium service for all the sales and rental properties they represent. View their listings at www.krainin.com.

3

Butts Commercial Brokers

1265 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 892-5668

Butts Commercial Brokers is the Lakes Region’s only full-service commercial real estate firm, providing investment, industrial and commercial leasing. They maintain an extensive network of professionals who assist clients with all of their commercial real estate sales and leasing needs.

RECREATION DESTINATION

1 Point Sebago Resort

261 Point Sebago Road,

Route 302, Casco, 1-800-530-1555

Point Sebago has been providing first-class family vacations for more than 40 years. A 775-acre resort situated in a picturesque location, it offers a mile of sandy beach on Sebago Lake, an 18-hole championship golf course, a restaurant, lounges, award-winning activities and entertainment program and many lodging options. See much more at www.pointsebago.com.

2 Seacoast Adventure

930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5952

With a broad collection of attractions ranging from the adrenaline-filled Sky Swing to a more relaxed game of miniature golf, Seacoast Adventure has something for everyone. Be sure and try out the Hill Slides summer tubing attraction and Crazy Apes Adventure Park, too. Visit www.seacoastadventure.com for more details, plus information on winter-time activities.

3 Sebago Lake State Park

11 Park Access Road, Casco, 693-6231

Swimming, sport fishing, camping, hiking, biking and boating are some of the summer activities enjoyed by visitors to Sebago Lake State Park. It has a 250-site campground, which is a popular destination for family vacationers. The park is open year round from 9 a.m. to sunset daily, unless otherwise noted at the gate. Fees are charged.

ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

1 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Classic Italian dishes are made to order at Rose’s Italian Restaurant. A customer review reads, “My boyfriend and I ate here for the first time today, and we both loved it! We each had chicken Parmesan and got the Italian Festival for an appetizer. We also had the salad that came with our meals. It was delicious, great service, and affordable. We will definitely be back. Thank you for a phenomenal experience!” Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 DiSanto’s

322 West Gray Road, Gray, 428-4300

DiSanto’s provides the ultimate dining experience in a warm and inviting setting, complete with a fireplace. Relax with your choice of a bottle of select wine, chilled beer or cocktail, and enjoy your dining experience with its talented staff’s personalized attention. See www.disantosrestaurant.com for more information. Open Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

3 Franco’s Bistro

907 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3700

The atmosphere and décor are lovely and the service excellent at Franco’s Bistro, featuring an American-Italian theme. They offer outstanding fare made from scratch ­- well presented and ample portions at reasonable prices. The wine selection is extensive. Open Tuesday-Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-9 p.m.

SANDWICH SHOP

1 Amatos

727 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0160

Served on Amato’s own bakery fresh breads, choose from a variety of delicious classics, their famous Real Italians, gourmet hot sandwiches, grilled paninis and fresh wraps. They have been sandwich masters from day one ­- their Real Italian sandwich was born in 1902. See www.amatos.com to view their complete sandwich menu. Open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

2 Masa Sub and Grill

824 Roosevelt Trail, Sebago Plaza, Windham, 893-2688

An American restaurant with a touch of Mediterranean, Masa Sub and Grill offers wraps, hoagies, deli sandwiches, hot sandwiches, club sandwiches, flame-broiled burgers, shaved steak subs and more. See their full menu posted on their Facebook page. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 (TIE) The Good Life Market

1297 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-1196

Locally owned and operated, The Good Life Market is your neighborhood deli, grocery, wine and specialty food store. A customer post reads, “This place seriously makes the best sandwiches around. It’s nice to have some high quality food around here. Definitely a Maine gem! The service is great here as well. I highly recommend The Good Life Club Sandwich.” Open daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

3 (TIE) Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Where would you find Maine’s best steak and cheese sub? Sunset Variety, of course. A sampling of other hot and cold sandwiches on their menu include Italians, meatball parmesan subs, poor boys, BLTs, burgers and hot dogs. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

1 Bob’s Seafood

901 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-2882

You can eat in or take out at Bob’s Seafood,. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Their menu consists of sandwiches and favorites such as fresh Maine lobster rolls, lunch baskets, side orders, chowders and dinners, along with specials for kids and seniors. Read about this “Total Seafood Store” at www.lobstersshipped.com. Open year round. Call ahead for hours of operation.

2 The Galley Restaurant & Pub

327 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-1002

A great place to drop anchor with family and friends, The Galley Restaurant & Pub is known for its award-winning lobster rolls, homemade chowders and bisque, as well as the freshest fish, clams, scallops, crab and lobster meat to be found. Hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday noon-10 p.m., Friday noon-midnight, Sunday noon-9 p.m.

3 Fishermen’s Catch Restaurant & Seafood Market

1270 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2244

The freshest seafood in the area can be hooked at the Fishermen’s Catch Restaurant & Seafood Market – it’s the red A-frame on Route 302. Serving up Maine’s favorite seafood dishes, come enjoy a fresh Maine lobster roll while you purchase fresh fish for dinner. Enjoy an ice-cold local beer along with your favorite seafood dish. Find more information at www.fishermenscatchraymond.com .

SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

1 The Good Life Market

1297 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-1196

The Good Life Market is a family-run business offering a selection of high-quality foods, deli sandwiches, prepared meals, wines, fresh produce, coffee and locally made Maine products, available for purchase or for gift baskets. If you want to personalize a basket, you can design your own. Visit at www.thegoodlifemarket.com. Open daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

Come to The Umbrella Factory Supermarket for a full deli with sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads, and ready-to-go meals for those times you don’t feel like cooking. This store features a wide selection of made-in-Maine grocery items, thousands of choices of wine, and the coldest beer in town. Their full service meat department prepares custom-cut meats. Open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

SPORTING GOODS STORE

1 Olympia Sports

771 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham Shopping Center, 892-0969

Founded in 1975, Olympia Sports is a retail sporting goods company featuring a wide selection of high-quality name-brand merchandise in sports equipment, apparel, athletic footwear and accessories. When you visit one of their stores, you’ll find premium brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour represented across all categories and genders. Open Monday-Thursday and Saturday 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

2 Renys

151 Main St., Bridgton, 647-3711

795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham Mall, 572-4514

Quality merchandise, great values and a truly unique shopping experience are available at Renys. You’ll find everything from Carhartt, Woolrich, Chippewa and Timberland to Bob’s Red Mill, Proctor Silex and Lego. They also have great deals on other name-brand clothing, gifts, toys and gourmet food, as well as close-out and off-price merchandise for all your household needs. See www.renys.com for store hours.

3 Howell’s Indoor Range

& Gunshop

81 West Gray Road, Gray, 657-2324

Howell’s Indoor Range & Gunshop offers a huge variety of handguns, rifles, shotguns, gear and accessories, archery products, gun safes and more. Their services have expanded to include custom gunsmith work and firearms rentals. Their facility now includes two state-of-the-art indoor shooting ranges, a private classroom and a members lounge, and offers a comprehensive firearms training program. Visit their online retail store at www.howellsgunstore.com.

TAKE OUT/FAST FOOD

1 Wendy’s

831 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0270

Wendy’s staff works hard to offer high-quality, fresh food choices to their customers. That’s why they freshly prepare many items in their restaurant kitchen, like handmade Pico de Gallo, chili that’s slow simmered every day, lettuce that’s hand-leafed and tomatoes freshly sliced. Open daily. 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

2

(TIE) Masa Sub and Grill

824 Roosevelt Trail, Sebago Plaza, Windham, 893-2688

Masa Sub & Grill is where you can find great Mediterranean takeout food available. Check out their online menu and place an order from their website, www.masasubgrill.eat24hour.com . See their full menu posted on their Facebook page. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 (TIE) Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

The takeout menu at Sunset Variety features burgers and fries, hot and cold sandwiches, pizza, calzones and fried food. An online comment noted, “I stop there every morning for my papers and drinks. Love this place!” Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 (TIE) Amatos

727 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0160

Amatos has been making Italian sandwiches since 1902. Served on Amato’s own bakery fresh breads, choose from a variety of delicious classics, their famous Real Italians, gourmet hot sandwiches, grilled paninis and fresh wraps. View their takeout menu at www.amatos.com. Open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

3 (TIE) Pat’s Pizza

844 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1700

Pat’s Pizza is a full-service family restaurant and bar, offering a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, pizzas, pasta dinners, salads, roll-ups, desserts and micro-brews. They also have an extensive takeout menu for those on the run. Their menu is posted at www.patswindham.com. Restaurant and takeout hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

VETERINARY CLINIC/ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1 Jordan Bay Animal Hospital

1242 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3900

Jordan Bay Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary medical facility. The professional and courteous staff seeks to provide the best possible medical, surgical and dental care for their highly valued patients. See their complete list of services at www.jordanbayvet.com. Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday 8:30-11:30 a.m.

2 Lake Region Animal Hospital

554 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7575

Lake Region Animal Hospital is a full-service facility with specializations that include acupuncture and Chinese medicine, plus orthopedics. They perform routine visits with vaccinations and wellness testing, spays, neuters and many other surgeries, ultrasonography, radiology, dentistry and onsite laboratory work. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

3 North Windham Veterinary Hospital

1 Badger Run, Windham, 892-8553

North Windham Veterinary Hospital is a full-service hospital for the advanced and compassionate care of companion animals since 1989. Their veterinarians and team provide a wide range of services from traditional medicine and surgery to alternative approaches like acupuncture, herbal therapy and whole-food supplements and herbs. Open Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

WEDDING LOCATION

1 Point Sebago

261 Point Sebago Road,

Route 302, Casco, 1-800-530-1555

Point Sebago would be honored to host your wedding ceremony. Some wedding ceremony amenities that are available for an additional cost are a pergola, golf cart limo, officiate and chair rentals. Hold your reception at the beach pavilion, Pine Room or picnic grove, which is ideal for the bride and groom who prefer an informal atmosphere. For descriptions and prices of wedding packages, go to www.pointsebago.com.

2 Spring Meadows Golf and Country Club

59 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-5820 ext. 205

The full-service facility at Spring Meadows Golf and Country Club accommodates up to 200 guests and is the perfect site for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Whether you would like to treat your guests to an elegant sit-down experience or a broad-range buffet, Spring Meadows is committed to delivering delicious foods, beautiful presentations and friendly, professional service. For details, go to www.springmeadowsbanquet.com.

3 Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake

30 Migis Lodge Road,

South Casco, 655-4524

Migis Lodge is a magical location for a wedding and reception. After the ceremony, the bridal party and guests may enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing in a lakeside lodge and perhaps finish the evening around a bonfire on the front terrace. View menus, including one for a rehearsal dinner lobster bake, at www.migis.com.