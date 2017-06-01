$36.3M school budget goes to voters June 13

WESTBROOK — Residents on June 13 will be voting on the $36.3 million school budget for fiscal year 2018.

The budget is a $1.1 million, or 3.2 percent, increase over the current budget of $35.2 million. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various polling locations around the city.

Wards 1 and 4 will vote at the Westbrook Community Center gymnasium at 426 Bridge St., wards 2 and 3 will vote at the Westbrook Armory at 120 Stroudwater St., and ward 5 will vote at Prides Corner Congregational Church at 235 Pride St.

The Westbrook School Committee adopted the budget April 12 with a vote of 5-2, with Chairman Jim Violette and member Noreen Poitras against. The City Council on May 15 approved the budget 4-2, with council Vice President John O’Hara and Councilor Gary Rairdon opposed.

The council also approved the overall fiscal year 2018 budget of $64.4 million, which is a 4.9 percent increase over the current year. The tax rate will be increasing by 94 cents, or 5.1 percent, due to the budget increase. This brings the rate to $19.34 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $18.40.

The School Committee cut several of its original requests in order to present a smaller budget to the City Council and to voters. Maintenance requests and building upgrades have been postponed, some new positions are being paid for with grants, and health care costs came in less than expected.

A large cut to the budget came from the reduction of new laptops at the elementary schools and for fifth- and sixth-graders at Westbrook Middle School. The original budget proposed buying 750 Macbooks, and adopted one narrowed the request to 525.

School Committee members were unhappy with the cut, but Superintendent Peter Lancia said it would be possible to go one more year without upgrades. Other committee members, such as Violette, said the budget increase is still too high even with the cuts.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 13.

