The Westbrook American reported on Nov. 19, 1958, that the well-known Sgt. Phil Hansen had been on the Westbrook Police Department five years. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the Philipines.

Andrew Anderson, 24 Maple St., Westbrook, joined the Maine National Guard and left Nov. 15 for training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1958.