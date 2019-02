The Westbrook American reported on March 4, 1959, that Pfc. Forrest Norberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Norberg of Gorham, arrived in Berlin, Germany, for two years of duty.

An open house was set for the Esso gas station under new management of Andy Fowler at the corner of Main and Tolman streets in Westbrook. Drivers buying eight gallons of gas would receive a peck of Maine potatoes.