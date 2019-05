The Westbrook American reported on May 13, 1959, that two workers lost their lives in separate accidents in less than three days at S.D. Warren Company in Westbrook. Jeremiah Cote was killed by a blast of steam and Cyril Holmes was dragged by a bark feeding mechanism from a bin into a furnace.

Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Hamblen were on leave at their Brackett Road home in Gorham from Iran where he was a U.S. educational advisor.