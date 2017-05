The Westbrook American reported on May 29, 1957, that enrollment in Westbrook public schools at the end of 1956 was 2,348; the St. Hyacinth School, 422; and St. Mary’s, 209.

Westbrook was considering a 9 p.m. curfew for children. Police found that some children were on the street “well beyond” the 9:30 closing of the Youth Center.