The Westbrook American reported on June 5, 1957, that Vincent J. Connors, owner of Vin’s Shell Station at 925 Main St., Westbrook, was honored as an outstanding businessman by the Shell Oil Dealers Regional Council.

When the French frigate L’Aventure anchored over Memorial Day in Casco Bay, the ship’s commander, Rousic Paul, entertained Mr. and Mrs. J. Ovide LeTarte of Saco Street, Westbrook. Mr. and Mrs. Horace Galipeau of Dana Court entertained two crewmembers.