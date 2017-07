The Westbrook American reported on July 31, 1957, that Johnny Gillette was the winning pitcher as the Warren Community Association Pony Leaguers of Westbrook defeated the State School for Boys 3-2. Gillette allowed one hit and struck out 14.

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton would present the 63rd and 64th production of the play “The Old Peabody Pew” on Aug. 9 and 10 at the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, Buxton. The society also announced plans for its annual fair.