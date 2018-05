The Westbrook American reported on May 14, 1958, that Bernard Golder of Westbrook was an airman in the Navy serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.

Roy Hicks of Gorham, 17, won the Road-E-O sponsored by Westbrook JayCees. Irvine Marsters Jr. and David Cote, both of Westbrook High School, were second and third. The event included written and driving skills.