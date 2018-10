The Westbrook American reported on Oct. 8, 1958, that Westbrook residents Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Fitzmorris and Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Robertson attended the Fryeburg Fair.

SN Richard Hunt of the U.S. Navy was spending 30 days leave with his mother, Avis Hunt of Westbrook. He had completed a 12-month tour in Nova Scotia and had been reassigned to a duty station in Massachusetts.