A moveable house

About 1810-11, a new house was built for the Rev. Gardner Kellogg, who had been hired to be the minister of Windham’s First Church. The house sat on a hill near Black Brook where it crosses River Road in the southern part of town.

Kellogg died in 1826 and Josiah Bodge purchased the house. By 1840, the house was the property of Edwin Bodge, who moved it to Gray Road, not too far from the village of South Windham. Here, the Bodge House remained until 1968, when the Postal Service decided this would be a good place for a new post office.

The Bodge house was moved aside, propped up on blocks. Owners Clyde and Ann Esty had donated the house to the Windham Historical Society. Over on the Chute Road, not too far away, other caring citizens, the Stephen Worthens, had donated some land where the Bodge house could be sited. In the autumn of 1969, the house was moved, set on a new foundation and, for many years,was restored and maintained by the Historical Society.

Eventually, the Historical Society sold the property and invested the proceeds into its museum and office on Windham Center Road. More than two centuries old, the house was built by Hugh Crague III, descendant of Irish immigrants.

