A new attitude for a new year

An elderly relative of mine recently expressed to me her “best wishes for 1917.” Not the best choice. Woodrow Wilson was sworn in as president in January and convinced Congress to join what became World War I by April.

Like many of the old school, I still mail out an annual holiday newsletter describing my life and reflections on the previous months. One recipient thought that my letter sounded a bit somber this year.

I have every reason to be happy about life. I have reasonably good health, a job that I like, physical comforts, savings for the future, beautiful surroundings and life in a place of safety and justice. I have loving relatives and interesting friends, as well as loving friends and interesting relatives. Sure, there may be a few things missing from my life, the most obvious being spouse and children, but on balance, it really would be wrong for me to complain.

At the same time, I admit that I have never been someone who is easily satisfied with the world around me. It is my nature to try to “fix” everything. A personality assessment once reported that I may make others uncomfortable. The impression is that those with my personality type can see right through people, and usually find them wanting. If you have read “A Man Called Ove,” you know the type.

This of course is an exaggeration, but I know that I have found myself rather disappointed in the world lately.

Globally and nationally, I perceive a rise in ignorance, fear, anger, selfishness and mendacity, all of which are things that we can change about ourselves, if we choose, but which cannot be forcibly changed in others.

Instead, I try to make small improvements in the world of which I am a part. I accept responsibilities as a volunteer where I can be helpful. I tackle a problem and demonstrate a better way of doing something, or just make suggestions. But it seems that I can get easily disappointed when people disagree, or go back to doing things the old way after I have passed along those responsibilities to the next person. It can make me grumpy.

Most likely, I forget or ignore or don’t see the positive ways in which I have affected people. Indeed, I know that I received grateful comments from citizens while I held elected office. Further, a few readers of my occasional published essays have expressed their agreement, or their appreciation for a few words that they found inspiring. And the most obvious and convincing contributions were those that I made during the 12 years that I was actively providing care as a volunteer medical responder in my local fire-rescue service. I know I made a difference. I could see the results.

It needn’t be very difficult or complicated to be helpful. I truly believe we can make the world a happier place by how we treat everyone with whom we speak every day, and not just those who are nice to us. I no longer attend church every single week, but I have known since childhood that my religion teaches that love is the imperative.

Some people, like me, are more natural at communicating facts than feelings, so I know that this can take work. However, every expression can be made with kindness: how we look at each other, or what tone of voice we use. Simply thinking of others before ourselves seems to be the key. It does not need to be dramatic. I believe it is worth the effort, which I find a little easier each time I try.

I am working on my attitude. I think we must all become role models.

As E.B. White wrote, we each hold one share in corporate Earth.

The arrival of a new year always brings a time for reflection. But I think that my wishes for 2017 are not at all unusual. I hope for a year that contains many moments of happiness, comfort, peace, understanding, and compassion for each of us, everywhere on Earth. But this is something that we all must create, not just wish.

Make it happen in your corner of the world.

