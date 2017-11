Buxton Town Clerk John Myers, right, at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday administers the oath of office to Hiram Davis as the town’s election warden. Polls opened at 6 a.m. in Buxton. “It’s a tradition,” Davis said about the early voting. Polls close at 8 p.m. Davis, who has served as warden for 21 years, was appointed by Myers and confirmed by the Board of Selectmen.