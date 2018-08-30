A warm welcome

Westbrook Middle School teacher Sharon Trace greets her new fifth-graders on the first day of school Wednesday. Also starting school in Westbrook Wednesday were elementary school students and high school freshmen. They didn’t have a long day, however. With temperatures expected to rise into the 90s by mid-day and schools lacking air conditioning, school officials opted for an early dismissal.

Students make their way to the front door of Westbrook Middle School for their first day of school Wednesday.

With temperatures expected to rise into the 90s by mid-day, school officials decided to dismiss classes early on Aug. 29, the first day of school for most Westbrook students, because the schools lack the air conditioning systems.