a-west-brf-collegeplanning-5318

PORTLAND – Through the month of May, The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free Essentials of College Planning workshops for those 19 years old or older.

The workshops, which last up to two hours, will focus on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning and study skills.

Goodwill Workforce Solutions, located at 190 Lancaster Street, will host a workshop Monday, May 21 at 1 p.m. The Greater Portland Career Center, at 152 Jetport Boulevard will host workshops at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 29. The Portland Adult Education center, at 14 Locust Street, will hold sessions at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 30.

Through funding from the United States Department of Education, The Maine Educational Opportunity Center “helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education” by providing free GED/SAT preparation, college planning, referrals/advocacy, career advising and financial aid advising. The center helped to place 587 Maine adults into college last year.

For more information, or to register call 1-800 281-3703 or visit meoc.maine.edu.