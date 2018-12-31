Al Hawkes, 1930-2018: Musician ‘an icon for our city’

WESTBROOK — Country and bluegrass legend Al Hawkes entertained generations of music fans across the country and was deemed a “national treasure,” but for folks in Westbrook, he was, more importantly, a local treasure.

Hawkes, who turned 88 on Christmas Day, died in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House Home in Scarborough. His death came less than a month after the death of his wife of 66 years, Barbara. The two were childhood friends. Barbara Hawkes served as city clerk in Westbrook for 14 years, retiring at 75 years old.

Hawkes had a big impact on Westbrook, where he lived for more than 70 years.

Friend and neighbor Phil Spiller said Hawkes “became synonymous with Westbrook music.”

“It is a huge loss for the community,” said Spiller, who grew up near Hardy Road and remembers going to The Gathering, a music festival Hawkes held in his backyard in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s that featured country music stars from across the country.

Neighbor Suzanne Joyce said Hawkes, who she called an “icon for our city,” will be missed.

“He was there for whatever people needed. He loved to perform. He loved to entertain. It was definitely a joy for him, that is for sure,” said Joyce, who lives less than a half-mile from Hawkes’ longtime home on Hardy Road.

Joyce, a longtime organizer of Westbrook Together Days, said Hawkes was one of her go-to performers and appeared at nearly every one of the annual festivals.

“He was one of those who we would go to year after year because we knew he was happy to play,” Joyce said.

It was at the 2014 Westbrook Together Days where, with the help of students from Westbrook Middle School, Hawkes premiered “Song of Westbrook,” an ode he wrote to the city he loved. The song, part of Hawkes’ 2015 album “I Love the State of Maine,” was named the official song of the city in March 2015.

Hawkes was born in Providence, Rhode Island, but moved to Westbrook as a child. It was in Westbrook that he developed a love of music and formed his first band, The Al Hawkes Hillbillies, while in high school. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, he was part of Allerton and Alton, considered to be perhaps the first interracial bluegrass music duo in the country. Hawkes met Alton Myers while browsing through records in a Portland store one day.

In the 1950s and 1960s, he and Barbara owned and operated Event Records, a recording studio on the corner of Bridgton and Hardy roads. Through Event Records, Hawkes recorded a number of noted bluegrass musicians, including the Lilly Brothers, Charlie Bailey, Curtis Johnson, Dick Curless, Hal Lone Pine, Betty Cody and Lenny Breau. After the record label ceased, Hawkes turned his focus to Hawkes TV Sales and Service, a television and electronics sales and service business he operated in the space until 1989. The building is now home to Lenny’s Pub, a restaurant/live music venue, but still standing at the site is the 13-foot handyman sign that once moved that Hawkes and his friends, family and neighbors constructed in 1962.

Although he worked in electronics and television sales and repair, Hawkes’ purpose was always to create music.

“The big man upstairs sent me here to entertain and that’s what I’ve spent my life doing,” he told the American Journal in September 2017.

For Hawkes, who had a collection of tens of thousands of bluegrass and country records in his basement, music was as much about playing the right notes as it was connecting with people.

“I like the enthusiasm of people enjoying the music,” he said. “I see people laughing and clapping.”

“One cannot understate his impact on country music,” Spiller said. “He could have gone on to the national music scene, but he chose to stay here in Maine where his roots were.”

Former U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe called Hawkes a “national treasure” in a letter she sent to him for his 80th birthday.

Hawkes was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980 and was named the group’s Bluegrass Artist of the Year in 1983 and Folk Artist of the Year in 1984.

Ken Brooks, chairman of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said Hawkes was that rare musician who could excel in both traditional country and bluegrass.

“Al could do both quite well. He was a good instrumentalist and singer and always found good musicians to back him up and play with,” Brooks said.

Music was something Hawkes loved right until the very end. Brooks said at the celebration of his wife’s life on Dec. 15, Hawkes performed.

“I think music is what kept him going. He was always excited by music,” Brooks said.

Hawkes’ legacy will certainly carry on. His image was chosen to be one of those depicted on the “Greetings from Westbrook” mural created in 2016 by Mike Rich.

Spiller said Hawkes legacy also will live on at another Westbrook landmark: the 13-foot sign at Hawkes Plaza. Spiller said the site could soon be listed in the National Registry of Historic Places. It would be the city’s eighth such site.

“I am saddened to know we didn’t get completed before he passed,” Spiller said.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 4. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 5, at noon at Westbrook Performing Arts Center at 471 Stroudwater St. A reception will follow in the cafeteria, where musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and perform.

Al and Barbara Hawkes will be buried in Highland Lake Cemetery this spring.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 780-9106 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews.

Honors

1980: Maine Country Music Association Hall of Fame

1983: Maine Country Music Association Bluegrass Artist of the Year

1984: Maine Country Music Association Folk Artist of the Year

1990: Country Music Associations of America National Instrumentalist of the Year

1991: The Lenny Breau Memorial Award

1995: Dick Curless Memorial Award

1996: Downeast Country Music Association of Maine Pioneer Award

2001: Bluegrass Music Association of Maine’s Pioneer Award

2001: Country Music Associations of America Instrumentalist of the Year

2005: Maine Country Music Association of Maine Recording of the Year

2007: Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame

2008: Downeast Country Music Association of Maine Lifetime Achievement Award

2008: International Bluegrass Music Museum Pioneer Award

2008: Music Industry Heritage Award (Boston Bluegrass Union)

For a short time in the late 1940s and early 1950s, Al Hawkes was part of Allerton and Alton, considered to be the first interracial bluegrass duo in the country.

Al Hawkes shares remarks at a March 2015 City Council meeting where his “Song of Westbrook” was named the official song of the city.

Al Hawkes rehearses “Song of Westbrook” with students from Westbrook schools. The song was featured on his 2014 album “I Love the State of Maine,” a collection of songs he wrote in ode to the state he lived in for close to 80 years.