Alcohol suspected in Naples fatal crash

NAPLES — Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a Casco man Saturday on Edes Falls Road in Naples.

According to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy found Carroll L. Morton, 39, dead in his 2000 Subaru Forester around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Edes Falls Road and Route 11.

Police say Morton was making a left-hand turn onto Edes Falls Road from Route 11 when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a large tree.

The vehicle was a total loss, the release said, and the Naples Fire and Rescue personnel who arrived at the scene had to extricate Morton from the vehicle.

