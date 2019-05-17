All items passed at Sebago town meeting

SEBAGO — Sebago’s annual town meeting “went very well” and drew twice as many participants as last year’s meeting did, with 75 residents turning out to vote on the 32 warrant articles Tuesday night.

This is the first year that the town held its annual meeting at night, town manager Michele Bukoveckas said, rather than on a Saturday morning.

Rich Ruhlin of Cornish was chosen as moderator, and all 32 warrant articles were passed as written in an hour and a half.

While Bukoveckas said there was some discussion “here and there,” there was not much debate about the articles.

The town voted to authorize the Selectboard to spend just over $100,000 from the CIP Public Safety Construction Account for the construction of EMS living quarters.

Last year, the town approved over $48,000 from the undesignated fund balance for an addition to the EMS bunk room at 22 West Shore Road.

Tuesday’s vote will add a day room, some offices and kitchen facilities, Bukoveckas said. She hopes to break ground for the project next week.

The town’s total budget this year is $2.65 million, which is an increase of about $271,000, or 11 percent, over this year’s budget.

Bukoveckas said the town will use money from the undesignated fund balance to help offset some of that increase.

She estimates that the tax rate will increase by approximately 10 or 15 cents. The current tax rate is $13.15 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

Also on Tuesday night, Corinne Aucoin was presented with the Spirit of America Foundation Tribute, which recognizes volunteerism.

Bukoveckas said Aucoin has been involved with the creation of the town’s senior meals program, food pantry and clothes closet, initiated a program for medical loans and served as a ballot clerk.

“She’s done an awful lot of things for our town,” she said.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Seventy-five residents turned out for the Sebago town meeting Tuesday, the first time the town has held the annual meeting in the evening.