Alpine Skiing: Lakers travel to States, pick up top-10 finishes and Sportsmanship Awards

RUMFORD–Paige Davis and Logan Davis broke the top 10 when the Lakers traveled to this winter’s Class B Alpine Skiing State Championship meet on Feb. 20-21 , and both the boys squad and the girls squad earned themselves this year’s Sportsmanship Awards.

Paige Davis finished seventh in the Slalom in a time of 1:41.27, and ninth in the Giant Slalom (1:52.77). Logan Davis finished sixth in the Giant Slalom in 1:45.19.

The Lakers pose with their new Sportsmanship Awards.

Photo courtesy of Paul True.