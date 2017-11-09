American Journal Best of Best Winners 2017

ACCOUNTANT

1 E & L. Inc. – Edd Cabral, Accountant

918 Main St., Suite 1, Westbrook, 854-4740

Headed up by Edd Cabral, Accountant, E & L. Inc. has been providing quality, personalized financial guidance to individuals and businesses for years. Their expertise ranges from basic tax management and accounting services to more in-depth services such as audits, financial statements and financial planning. Find their online resources to assist you in the tax process and financial decision-making at www.eddcabralaccounting.com.

2 Blake Hurley McCallum & Conley

344 Main St., Westbrook, 854-2115

Blake Hurley McCallum & Conley LLC, founded in 2006, is a local accounting firm specializing in small business accounting, auditing and tax services. They offer a range of services for individuals and businesses, from tax return preparation and tax planning to audit services and consulting, for all aspects of your business. Meet the staff at www.bhmccpa.com.

3 Swanson Group

869 Main St., Suite 1000, Westbrook, 370-3490

The Swanson Group is a full-service accounting firm dedicated to giving you the freedom to focus on your business and peace of mind in your individual financial matters. Their dedicated and experienced financial experts are there to help you navigate the challenges you face and to provide trusted guidance that takes you to the next level of success. Read more at www.yourmainecpa.com.

AMUSEMENT/ENTERTAINMENT

1 33 Elmwood

33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook, 536-7061

With food, spirits, bowling and bocce, 33 Elmwood is perfect for social gatherings. Whether you’re a ten-pin fan or you dig candlepin, they’ve got you covered. Their indoor bocce courts have been a hot spot since their doors first opened, enabling year-round play. Check out the fun at www.33elmwood.com. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday noon-8 p.m.

2 Cinemagic Theaters Zyacorp

183 County Road, Westbrook, 774-3456

The amenities at this Cinemagic Theater include all digital-presentation, assisted-listening devices, stadium seating, wheelchair accessibility and ticketing kiosks. Purchase tickets online at www.cinemagicmovies.com or at the theater box office. The theater opens one-half hour before the first show, closes at 10 p.m.

3 Joker’s Family Fun and Games

100 Larrabee Road, Westbrook, 887-9556

Joker’s Family Fun and Games is a safe, fun-filled activity center where the whole family can have fun together. In a wide-open, safe, climate-controlled environment, play for hours in the Amazing Playhouse, amuse yourself with video games, win prizes and have homemade pizza, or enjoy a memorable birthday party. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

ART GALLERY

1 Continuum For Creativity

863 Main St., Westbrook, 252-9897

Having exhibited her work widely in several states, Mary Brooking accepts commissioned work and teaches acrylic painting at her arts space, Continuum For Creativity. The gallery is a venue for teaching and learning, exhibiting, performing, writing, reading, meetings, parties and other community arts events. Her expressionistic acrylic paintings are often mistaken for oil paintings because of their softness and tonal depth. For information on upcoming classes, see www.marybrooking.com.

AUTO DEALER

1 Rowe Ford Westbrook

91 Main St., Westbrook, 854-2555

Proudly serving Westbrook, Portland, South Portland and Scarborough, the team of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts at Rowe Ford Westbrook are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.

That means you can expect to learn all of the features of the specific new Ford that interests you. In the market for a used car? Their team will be happy to fill you in on each of the reliable options in their inventory.

2 Bill Dodge Auto Group Westbrook

2 Saunders Way, Westbrook, 854-3200

Bill Dodge Auto Group has been a Maine family-owned and -operated company since 1970. New car brands include GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Kia, BMW, Infiniti, Nissan and Hyundai. They also have a Used Car Super Center. They pride themselves on customer satisfaction, and they provide an incomparable customer rewards program. Search their inventory at www.billdodgeautogroup.com.

3 Lee Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Westbrook

200 Main St., Westbrook, 856-6685

Lee Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Westbrook is Portland’s highest volume Chrysler dealer, with the area’s largest selection of new and pre-owned Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles. They have two modern showrooms. Their main showroom features Maine’s largest selection of Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Their Lee Ram Truck Center, unique in all of New England, is 100 percent dedicated to Ram Trucks.

AUTO MECHANIC

1 Cavallaro Auto Repair

959 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5886

Cavallaro Auto Repair is a full-service auto repair facility with a special emphasis on building long, trusting relationships with their customers. They perform repairs expertly the first time, employ helpful people who take the time to explain all the details, and use high-quality auto parts and fluids during the service of your vehicle. Book an appointment at www.cavallaroautorepair.com.

2 Carter’s Auto Service

2 Railroad Ave., Gorham, 839-8393

Carter’s Auto Service has been providing superior customer service and workmanship to their loyal customer base since 1996. With more than 140 years of combined experience in the automotive industry, owner Doug “Kip” Carter and his knowledgeable staff are ready to answer any of your foreign or domestic vehicle questions. For a list of their services, go to www.cartersautomaine.com.

3 Westbrook Auto Service

650 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, 797-0069

A full-service car care center, Westbrook Auto Service is a NAPA Auto Care Center and employs ASE certified master technicians who are able to take care of all your repair and maintenance needs. Estimates are provided in advance, so there are no surprises when you pick up your car. They are a full line tire dealer, selling and installing tires from all of the major tire manufacturers. The shop is open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

BANK/CREDIT UNION

1 TD Bank

95 Main St., Gorham, 839-0080

835 Main St, Westbrook, 854-9141

TD Bank is America’s most convenient bank by being open when you need them. Ever wanted to make a deposit while enjoying a lollipop, then keep the pen when you’re done? At TD Bank, it’s an option. You can even bring your dog. Can’t visit the bank in person? You can still bank by phone, online or on your mobile device. See www.tdbank.com for more information.

2 (TIE) Casco Federal Credit Union

375 Main St., Gorham, 839-5588

35 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 854-2446

397 Ossipee Trail, Gorham, 839-3933

From opening your first checking account, to financing your first home, to investing in your local business, Casco Federal Credit Union is always there to guide you to financial success. They offer user-friendly banking technology, rewards checking accounts, and low-rate loans just like the big banks but with the friendly, personalized touch of your hometown credit union. Visit www.cascofcu.com.

2 (TIE) Cumberland County Federal Credit Union

Vocational Drive, WRVC, Westbrook, 854-9850

Your financial partner since 1954, Cumberland County Federal Credit Union has the honor of providing solid, financial services for their members. They are a cooperative; meaning everyone matters – every savings account, every loan, and every debit card. All CCFCU members’ products and services pool together to create one big, wonderful mass of financial help. See www.myccfcu.com. Lobby hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Peoples United Bank

790 Main St., Westbrook, 856-7400

Discover the benefits of their exceptional customer service at a People’s United Bank branch near you today. With a network of nearly 400 branches in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Maine providing retail and business banking as well as wealth management services, you’ll likely find one right around the corner. Lobby hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

BREAKFAST RESTAURANT

1 Brea Lu Café

9 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 591-0611

Founded in 1987, Brea Lu Café is open for breakfast and lunch daily. A Facebook review reads, “Brought my mom here for breakfast to kick off her 86th birthday … perfect choice! Not only was the menu extensive, but everything was cooked perfectly and delicious. We loved the setting, kind of an urban-chic feel.” Open daily, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

2 Guidi’s Diner

916 Main St., Westbrook, 854-2949

Established in 1976, Guidi’s Diner offers an extensive breakfast menu including some fun locally named omelets and specials. Highlights are their home fries with sautéed onions, humongous pancakes and a bottomless cup of coffee; all at very reasonable prices. The staff is friendly and welcoming to regulars and newcomers alike. The diner is open daily, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

3 Mister Bagel

13 New Portland Road, Gorham, 839-2802

609 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5209

Locally owned and operated, Mister Bagel serves a great selection of breakfast and lunch items. The staff serves guests a hearty breakfast, complete with breakfast bagels, French toast and other wonderfully delicious morning-time favorites in a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. They also offer catering for special events. Open daily for breakfast and lunch.

CAMP/DAY CARE

1 The Little Red School House

596 Main Street, Westbrook, 854-0007

18 Patrick Drive, Westbrook

Established in 2000, The Little Red School House is a licensed and certified day care center. Their friendly staff provides a fun, safe, nurturing and educational atmosphere for your children. The programs incorporate many preschool aspects into the daily routine, such as color, letter and number recognition; music and movement; adventure walks; following directions; and much more. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

2 Toddle Inn Westbrook

969 Spring St., Westbrook, 774-0817

The facility at Toddle Inn Westbrook features small group sizes, a state-of-the-art playground, and an on-site indoor heated pool operated by Safety Educators of Maine for year-round swimming lessons. Contact manager Raelene Bodman for tuition rates, sibling discounts, or to schedule a tour. Learn more at www.toddleinn.com.

3 Little Stars Preschool

449 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 856-7828

The child is the center of Little Stars Preschool. Their teachers are not only experienced and educated; they also have that compassionate quality that makes them exceptional. Their approach is based on age-appropriate practices for all children. They value the fundamental principle that curriculum begins with each child as an individual. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

CATERER

1 River’s Edge Deli

616 Main St., Westbrook, 854-1113

Catering is on the menu at River’s Edge Deli, where breakfast features breakfast sandwiches made to order and Tony’s Donuts. At lunch/dinner, enjoy a variety of homemade soups and meals, deli sandwiches and wraps. Desserts include homemade brownies, cakes, cookies, whoopie pies and more. During the summer, they offer Smiling Hill Farm Ice Cream and milkshakes. Open Monday-Saturday 5 a.m. -3 p.m.

2 (TIE) Frog & Turtle

3 Vallee Square, Westbrook, 591-4185

Any company can give you a list of pre-made appetizers, main dishes and desserts, and have you pick from the list. Caterers at The Frog & Turtle want their fare to make your event memorable. Their chefs will work to make your food unique, favorable and hot. They don’t cook the food hours before, but rather on the spot. View images of their work and contact their coordinator Meghan at www.thefrogandturtle.com/catering.

2 (TIE) Mister Bagel Café and Catering

13 New Portland Road, Gorham, 839-2802

609 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5209

Let the Mister Bagel Westbrook and Gorham stores cater your next event. Create your own platter or order from their breakfast and lunch menus. They prefer 24 hours notice but can often accommodate last-minute orders during business hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The Gorham store closes at noon on Sunday.

CHIROPRACTOR

1 New England Chiropractic

89 Larrabee Road, Westbrook, 854-2001

Founded in 2001, New England Chiropractic specializes in natural health care and provides safe, effective and gentle chiropractic adjustments for the wellness-minded family. Their patients of all ages receive benefits such as decreased stress, increased energy, and improved immune function. New patient forms can be accessed at www.newenglandchiropractic.net. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

2 Theriault Chiropractic & Massage of Gorham

381 Main St, Unit 3, Gorham, 222-2118

Theriault Chiropractic & Massage of Gorham was developed by Dr. Heather Theriault to provide patients, from infants to elderly, with the highest possible quality health care and personal attention needed to achieve health and wellness. The professionals provide a variety of gentle treatment options including activator, decompression or traction therapy, and traditional adjusting techniques. For office hours and more information, see www.drtchiropractor.com.

3 Kerwin Chiropractic and Nutrition

164 Main St., Gorham, 839-8181

Empowering each patient through natural healing and education, the mission at Kerwin Chiropractic and Nutrition is to create vibrancy without the use of unnecessary drugs or surgery. Their approach helps you find relief from your discomfort by looking for the cause of your pain so your body can heal naturally. Learn more at www.kerwinchiro.com. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday by appointment.

CLOTHING/APPAREL/ACCESSORY STORE

1 Kohl’s

41 Main St., Westbrook, 856-1634

Kohl’s department store is stocked with everything you need for yourself and your home – apparel, shoes and accessories for women, men and children; plus home products like small electrics, bedding, luggage and more. The store is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Olympia Sports

108 Main St, Gorham, 839-0464

Founded in 1975, Olympia Sports is a service- and community-oriented retail sporting goods company featuring a broad assortment of quality name-brand merchandise in sports equipment, apparel, athletic footwear and accessories. Check out their fan shop at www.olympiasports.net. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

3 Xtreme Screen & Sportswear

937 Main St., Westbrook, 857-9200

Xtreme Screen & Sportswear is a custom screen-printing and embroidery company designed to fit the needs of their customers. The company offers everything you would need for any occasion: a full screen printing/embroidery service providing T-shirts, sweatshirts, staff shirts, hats, team uniforms, sporting equipment and more. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

COFFEE SHOP

1 The Daily Grind

820 Main St., Suite 4, Westbrook, 615-6551

Come into the Daily Grind coffee house to join a friend, have a breakfast or lunch date, meet a client or get some work done. There’s free Wi-Fi and plenty of public parking in the back of the building. This entrance has no stairs so allows easy access for wheelchairs and strollers. They serve Tony’s Donuts and Bakers Bench cinnamon rolls. Open daily, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

2 Dunkin’ Donuts

742 Main St., Westbrook, 856-6557

24 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, 878-8546

29 Main St., Westbrook, 887-4169

73 County Road, Westbrook, 541-9078

593 Lower Main St., Route 25 and 237, Gorham, 839-7044

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is the world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain. True to their name, they offer 50+ varieties of doughnuts, but you can also enjoy dozens of premium beverages, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods. All five area locations offer on-the-go mobile ordering and drive-thru service. Hours vary among locations.

3 Aroma Joe’s

109 Main St., Gorham, 878-1595

Find your fuel at Aroma Joe’s. The menu starts with their award-winning brand of Aroma Joe’s Coffee and Espresso. Their original blend of coffee beans separates them from all others. If coffee alone isn’t cutting it for you, try one of their specialty espresso drinks made from scratch, gourmet teas, hot chocolate, iced beverages or frozen drinks. They have munchies, too, such as sausage biscuits, super pretzels and cookies. Open daily, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

CONSIGNMENT SHOP

1 Tots to Teens

474 Main St., Gorham, 839-7839

Tots to Teens offers quality resale at its best, including new and like-new clothing, footwear, baby gear and toys. Their inventory of clothing features quality name brands for newborns through teens. Their assortment of baby gear ranges from bouncy seats to tot beds, and much more. Along with their extensive selection of toys, they stock movies, children’s books, bikes and play kitchens. Open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

2. Cornelia’s Closet

426 Bridge St., Westbrook, 854-0676

Named after local philanthropist, Cornelia Warren, Cornelia’s Closet is a resale thrift shop located inside the Westbrook Community Center that sells gently used clothing, books, housewares, and furniture at very reasonable prices. Proceeds go back into Westbrook Community Center programs to help keep costs low and minimal. Donations are always gladly accepted. Current hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., plus Tuesday 5-7 p.m.

3 Goodwill Store & Donation Center

200 Larrabee Road, Westbrook, 887-8330

102 Main St., Gorham, 839-8503

Goodwill stores offer a variety of items to meet your shopping needs. From clothing, shoes and accessories to household items, books and games, you are sure to find great deals for the whole family. Each store offers a unique shopping experience. Visit www.goodwillnne.org. The Westbrook store is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Gorham store is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

CONSTRUCTION/CONTRACTOR

1 Clarke Painting

963 Main St., Suite 1, 591-0365

Since the company started in 2002, Clarke Painting has become one of the leading painting contractors in Maine for residential and commercial jobs. They will provide you with a detailed written proposal for all work prior to starting any project. Additionally, they will complete your paint job in a timely manner to avoid disrupting your lifestyle. Take a look at their recent projects at www.clarkepaint.com.

2 Shaw Brothers Construction

341 Mosher Road, Gorham, 839-2552

Shaw Brothers Construction is southern Maine’s premier contractor for site development, heavy/highway, and utility projects. With a significant bonding capacity, their work spans the transportation sector, local municipal infrastructure, underground utility work, and commercial site development, and they provide the region with quality aggregate resources from more than a dozen permitted gravel pits and quarries. Read much more at www.shawbrothers.com.

3 Paul R. Crimmin

10 George St., Westbrook, 854-5326

An insured general contractor, Paul R. Crimmin specializes in new home construction, additions, remodeling, decks, roofing and siding; plus, since we live in Maine, snowplowing. Admire photos of his work and customer reviews by checking out his Facebook page.

CRAFT BEER/WINE/SPIRIT

1 Mast Landing Brewing Company

920 Main St., Westbrook

Mast Landing Brewing Company is Westbrook’s first brewery and tasting room. It all began in 2013 with a simple homebrew kit. After two years of experimenting with different beer varieties and recipes, the founders took their passion of brewing and drinking craft beer to the next level. In the summer of 2015, the company was officially formed. Read about their beers at www.mastlandingbrewing.com. Tasting room hours are Tuesday-Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon-8 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

2 Sebago Brewing Company

29 Elm St., Gorham, 839-2337

The founders of Sebago Brewing Company are honored to be a local Maine favorite, known for their commitment to community, awesome staff, and creative craft beer and food. Their Gorham location offers a family dining experience, house-brewed beer and a great atmosphere. Read detailed descriptions of their beers and view their full menu at www.sebagobrewing.com. Serving Sunday-Tuesday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

3 Yes Brewing

609 Main St., Suite 2, Westbrook, 591-0633

The team at Yes Brewing seeks to push the envelope with experimental and unique beer recipes and offerings. A Facebook post reads, “I tried five beers on tap ranging from the very interesting ‘No Crust’ to straight up delicious ‘Go Man!’ The space is really neat inside with colorful murals and there’s even an outside seating area with a cornhole set up. I’ll be back!” Drop by their tasting room Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2-8 p.m.

DANCE STUDIO

1 Drouin Dance Center

90 Bridge St., Suite 227, Westbrook, 854-2221

Drouin Dance Center offers great classes for toddlers through adults in all levels, beginner through advanced. Classes include ballet, Pointe, tap, jazz, hip hop, creative movement, Irish step dance, lyrical, musical theater dance, Mommy and Me, Zumba, break dancing and more. The center features a strong curriculum, instructors certified by Dance Masters of America, and small class sizes.

2 Dance Studio of Maine

6 School St., Gorham, 839-6161

The Dance Studio of Maine strives to provide your children with solid technical training, as well as an enjoyable and creative dance experience. They offer dance classes for all ages and for all levels of training, beginning through pre-professional. Classes are limited in size and are grouped by age and ability. They specialize in tap, ballet, contemporary jazz, hip hop and tumbling, among others. Read bios of the staff members at www.dancestudioofmaine.com.

3 All That Dance

2 Christian Row, Buxton, 727-6350

All That Dance has been providing quality dance training in the area since 1999. They offer classes in Mommy and Me, preschool, ballet, Pointe, classic jazz, hip hop, lyrical, acrobatics, tap, combination classes, and competition to boys and girls ages 18 months through adult. Beginners through advanced students are welcome. For much more information, see www.allthatdanceme.com.

DENTIST

1 (TIE) Main Street Dental

808 Main St., Westbrook, 856-6121

No matter how long it has been since your last dental checkup, you’ll feel welcomed when you call the office of Paul Cloutier, DDS, at Main Street Dental. Their patients can feel reassured that his practice can handle all of their dental needs, from cleanings to whitening, and everything in between. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

1 (TIE) Morgan Dental Care

94 Main St., Gorham, 839-2655

Sedation and cosmetic dentist Ted Morgan, DDS, of Morgan Dental Care enjoys bettering the lives of patients through the practice of sedation and cosmetic dentistry. Kelsey Hill, DMD, joined the team in 2015, and Brett Morgan, DMD, entered the practice earlier this year. Free whitening or X-rays are offered with a new patient exam. Schedule an appointment online at www.morgandentalcare.com.

2 (TIE) Nano Dentistry

13 Pleasant St., Westbrook, 856-6724

Nano Dentistry provides patients with a great experience and offers a comprehensive list of general, restorative and cosmetic dental services designed to meet the needs of the whole family. Their goal is to assist each patient in achieving and maintaining long-term dental health and a beautiful smile. For a listing of the many procedures and services they regularly provide to their patients – with a gentle touch and stunning results, go to www.nanoddsme.com.

2 (TIE) Saco River Dentistry

440 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, 929-3900

What if you could combine the charm and friendliness of a small town dental office with the advanced technology and techniques of a big city practice? That’s the goal of Saco River Dentistry. Their skilled team of dentists, hygienists, and specialists are dedicated to providing exceptional dental care to each of their patients. Their cosmetic dentists offer a comprehensive range of services for all age groups.

3 Gorham Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

347 Main St., Gorham, 839-3006

Through his commitment to continuing education, Christopher Pidhajecky, DDS, at Gorham Family & Cosmetic Dentistry keeps current on the latest developments in the dental field. The staff focuses on thorough exams – checking the overall health of your teeth and gums, performing oral cancer exams, and taking x-rays when necessary. Learn more about the practice at www.gorhamdentistry.com.

DOCTOR/PEDIATRICIAN

1 Dr. Ira Stockwell, DO

2 Chabot St., Westbrook, 856-6010

After interning at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine in 1970-1971, Dr. Ira Stockwell became a comprehensive family practitioner at Maine Centers for Healthcare. Stockwell is on staff at Mercy Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Brighton Medical and Westbrook Hospital. He is on the board at Mercy Hospital and the Maine Osteopathic Association and is a professor and preceptor at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

2 Dr. Pam Courtney, DO

27 Portland Road, Buxton, 929-6500

Dr. Pam Courtney settled in Maine where she raised three children while attending and graduating from University of New England Osteopathic Medical School. She completed her residency at Maine Dartmouth Family Practice Residency in Augusta. Now, practicing medicine at Maine Centers for Healthcare, her specific areas of interest include alternative health care options and women’s health embracing the philosophy of mind, body, spirit connection of wellness.

3 Dr. Tiffany Segre, MD

1 Harnois Ave., Suite 2a, Westbrook, 661-3400

Affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Dr. Tiffany Segre is a primary care provider at Maine Medical Partners Westbrook Family Medicine. She received her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in 2003 and performed her residency at Maine Medical Center in 2005.

ELDER CARE FACILITY

1 Avita of Stroudwater

113 Landing Road, Westbrook, 857-9007

Avita of Stroudwater is a 60-unit, state-of-the-art community focusing on memory care. Apartments are situated in small neighborhoods to minimize confusion and agitation and maximize the sense of freedom and comfort. Whether assisting with dressing, medication reminders or simply accompanying a resident for a stroll in the gardens, Avita’s highly trained associates, available 24-hours a day, are always ready with a helping hand.

2 Gorham House

50 New Portland Road, Gorham, 839-5757

Gorham House encompasses a dynamic community that has become Maine’s most successful comprehensive care environment. People of all ages have learned to rely on the staff for providing one of the widest spectrums of innovative quality healthcare services to be found in the area. Their staff is trained to maximize resident independence in an effort to return each person home as quickly as possible. Schedule a tour at www.gorhamhouse.com.

ETHNIC RESTAURANT

1 Bamboo Bistro

1 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 591-5444

Bamboo Bistro opened in December 2016 and is serving both quality interpretations of classic Southeast Asian dishes as well as daring new ventures into uncharted territories of cuisine – chef-prepared and inspired by Thai and Vietnamese’s traditional recipes. You can enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner, or swing by the bar for a quick appetizer and beer during happy hour from 2-5 p.m. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m.

2 Jack’s Thai Cuisine

861 Main St., Westbrook, 591-0793

Jack’s Thai Cuisine serves healthy and always satisfying Thai cuisine that is freshly prepared using the highest quality ingredients. Relax and enjoy yourselves in their comfortable and attractive dining room. Here you’ll find the right Thai soup to soothe both body and soul, exotic salads that are bursting with flavor and texture, and entrées that are prepared to your hot and spicy preference. Hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-9 p.m.

3 Big Fin Poké

855 Main St., Westbrook,

Big Fin Poké is a fast casual restaurant focused on serving the highest quality food to their customers who can choose from rice bowls to a Pokiritto (think big sushi roll). Poké is a fast-growing food trend combining Hawaiian-style sushi with fresh ingredients to create a healthy alternative to the everyday fast food choices. They’re open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday noon-8 p.m., and Sunday noon-7 p.m.

FAMILY RESTAURANT

1 Bamboo Bistro

1 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 591-5444

Since 2016, Bamboo Bistro has served both quality interpretations of classic Southeast Asian dishes as well as daring new ventures into uncharted territories of cuisine – chef-prepared and inspired by Thai and Vietnamese’s traditional recipes. Features include a fine dining area, great take out and fast delivery service. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m.

2 (TIE) Gorham House of Pizza

2 State St., Gorham, 839-2504

Gorham House of Pizza is a family restaurant where Angelo and crew welcome the opportunity to serve you and make you feel like part of their family. They use only the freshest ingredients in all of their dishes, and their pizza dough is made fresh every day on site. View their menu at www.ghop.me. Hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

2 (TIE) Stockhouse Restaurant and Sports Pub

506 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5600

Stockhouse Restaurant and Sports Pub was established with the purpose of offering great food, entertainment and environment at an affordable price. They have daily food and drink specials and offer all the latest sports gaming on all of their 20+ flat panel screens sprinkled around the restaurant. Bring your family and friends and have a blast. Call or visit to reserve their function room for all your celebrations.

3 Sebago Brewing Co.

29 Elm St., Gorham, 839-2337

Sebago Brewing offers a family dining experience, house-brewed beer and a great community feeling. Their menu provides a large variety to suit everyone’s taste including seasonal specialties, starters, salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches and a kids menu. See www.sebagobrewing.com. Serving Sunday-Tuesday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

FITNESS CENTER

1 Planet Fitness

8 Thomas Drive, Westbrook, 773-7774

The staff at Planet Fitness is there to provide a unique environment in which anyone can be comfortable. The facility offers a diverse Judgment Free Zone where a lasting, active lifestyle can be built. Learn more at www.planetfitness.com. Their hours are Monday-Thursday 4 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday 4 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 (TIE) AW Strength & Conditioning

14 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 591-0696

Whether you’re an athlete preparing for the upcoming sports season, or someone looking to increase their overall fitness level, the qualified and experienced coaches at AW Strength & Conditioning will give you the direction needed to reach your specific fitness goals. All levels of fitness are truly welcome. Sessions and program workouts are tailored to the individual and their specific needs and goals. See www.awstrength.com for programs and classes offered.

2 (TIE) My-FIT-24

17 Railroad Ave, Unit D, Gorham, 839-3353

My-FIT-24 empowers you to live strong, healthy and happy through their professional fitness coaching systems. You deserve individualized fitness and nutrition program coaching, plus top-notch group classes, at this 24-hour state-of-the-art training facility. Their life program is based on a health-based behavioral change of direction. If you’re ready to make a real lasting transformation, contact them at www.my-fit-life.com.

FLORIST/GREENHOUSE

1 Harmon’s & Barton’s Florist

117 Brown St., Westbrook, 854-2518

Harmon’s & Barton’s Florist has provided quality flowers and service since 1887. Their floral designers are uniquely qualified to enhance and set the tone for your special occasion. They will expertly arrange your bouquet of fresh flowers and can even create a custom gift basket for your event. Marvel over their exquisite floral arrangements at www.harmonsbartons.net. Their hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

2 Maine Street Florist & Gifts

368 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, 929-2225

Maine Street Florist & Gifts is committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and plants, backed by service that is friendly and prompt. Having a wedding? They offer a gorgeous selection of bridal bouquets, floral cake decorations, wedding ceremony flowers and centerpieces to fit any budget. Open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

GAS STATION

1 Cumberland Farms

730 Main St, Westbrook, 854-2850

137 Main St., Gorham, 839-2458

5 Blue Ledge Road, Gorham, 839-2679

Cumberland Farms offers SmartPay, a free, one-of-a-kind payment program that saves you 10 cents on every gallon of gas, every day. Download the app from the App Store or from Google Play for Android. Enroll in SmartPay at www.cumberlandfarms.com.

2 Holly’s Super Gas

380 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5035

Under the umbrella of Holly’s LLC, which is locally owned and operated by the Leo family, Holly’s Super Gas in Westbrook is one of their three full-service gas stations. The gas station sells regular fuel and diesel, as well as heating oil. An online customer review reads, “I get gas here a lot – the gas is lower in price then other stations plus its full service.” The station is open Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Timberline Country Stores

222 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, 929-5000

Timberline Country Stores offer a wide selection of prepared foods, grocery items and other provisions for their customers’ convenience. Their fuel services include gasoline plus on and off road diesel. Peruse their café menu at www.timberlinecountrystores.com. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIFT STORE

1 Lavish Earth

820 Main St., Westbrook, 591-0247

Lavish Earth is filled with earth wonders – many varieties of crystals and minerals, plus related items. This is sure to become your favorite stop if you are a crystal lover, a collector, or a holistic practitioner. Stocked with exquisite stones, the shop specializes in high vibration, radiant crystals and minerals from all over the planet. Open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

GROCERY STORE

1 Hannaford

7 Hannaford Drive, Westbrook, 854-4631

99 Main St., Gorham, 839-6553

21 Hannaford Drive, Buxton, 929-3100

Hannaford started out as a fresh produce vendor in Portland way back in 1883, so they know a thing or two about quality. In fact, all their fresh foods carry a double money-back guarantee. They make healthy foods more affordable and make it easy for their customers to make more nutritious choices. Open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The Buxton store closes at 10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday.

2 Plummer’s Shop ‘n Save

235 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, 727-3126

Whether you’re shopping for everything on your grocery list or just need a few specialty items, Plummer’s Shop ‘n Save will meet your needs. They offer a full variety of fresh quality products including produce, meats and seafood. They’re also known for stocking the freshest bakery and deli goods you can find. Their full-service meat department can help with custom meat preparation and cutting. Business hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

3 Friendly Discount

922 Main St., Westbrook, 856-2779

Friendly Discount is proud to serve their community as a convenience store, agency liquor store and seller of tobacco products. Their goal is to provide both a superior customer experience and tremendous value for their patrons. They are able to competitively price their products by working on volume to attain a lower price point. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

HAIRSTYLIST/BARBER

1 Adalia Salon

Stockhouse Station, 506 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5606

Adalia Salon consists of a creative team of hairstylists who have a passion for color – luscious blondes, rich brunettes, vibrant red, Celtic auburn, and beach highlights. There’s an experienced professional nail artist on board, too. Call them today to schedule your appointment for a well-deserved makeover, color, cut, style, feathers, up-do, manicure or wax. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday by appointment.

2 Goodfellas Barbershop

2B Main St., Gorham

581 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, 797-3144

Established in 2012 by owners Jeff Carroll and Chad Gervais, Goodfellas Barbershop fuses old-fashioned style with a postmodern edge offering haircuts for all ages. Their four barbers perform gentlemen cuts to fades and tapers. They are a walk-ins only establishment. Open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 7-11:30 a.m.

3 Christine at Solari Salon

345 Brown St., Westbrook, 939-5652

Solari Salon is a full-service family hair salon owned and operated by stylist Christine Cheney. Tired of getting your hair cut and feeling like you didn’t get what you wanted because the stylist didn’t listen? Give her a call for an appointment and leave with the hairstyle you wanted. Hours of operation: Tuesday by appointment, Wednesday noon-7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

HARDWARE/PAINT STORE

1 Sportsman’s True Value and Just Ask Rental

30 Central St., Westbrook, 854-5868

No matter what project you’re tackling, Sportsman’s True Value and Just Ask Rental has the right products at the right prices and expert advice for all your project requirements. Come in for your fall cleanup needs. Additionally, they’re your party rental headquarters. See www.sportsmanshardware.com for the local ad. Store hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Plummer’s Ace Hardware

241 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, 727-3113

Plummer’s Ace Hardware is the local hardware store for all your home-improvement and hardware supplies. They offer a huge selection of interior and exterior paints, plumbing, heating and electrical supplies. You will also find hardware, lawn and garden products, along with a selection of hand tools. For your home heating needs, they carry geo bricks, wood pellets and bagged coal. They are a propane fill-up station, too.

3 Aubuchon Hardware

400 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, 929-4256

A sampling of the store services and products at Aubuchon Hardware include Agway Feeds, barbecue grills, Benjamin Moore paint, Blue Seal pet food, bulk bark mulch, cut keys, farm supplies, a garden center, Honda power equipment, maple sugaring supplies, pellet stoves and wood pellets, Rug Doctor rental, screen repair, small engine service, and Wolverine work boots. Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

HOME ENERGY/HEATING SUPPLIER

1 Dodge Oil & Propane Co.

79 New Portland Road, Gorham, 839-5536

For more than 60 years, Dodge Oil & Propane has prided themselves in providing topnotch heating service and fuel deliveries to families and businesses throughout York and Cumberland counties. Their goods and services consist of propane gas, heating oil, K-1 kerosene, 24-hour heating service and delivery, heating system installation and design, bio fuel and 100 percent guaranteed customer satisfaction.

2 Holly’s Heating Oil

380 Main St., Westbrook, 854-5035

The primary service at Holly’s is heating oil delivery. They offer an automatic fill-up option. Gift cards are now available. Check the list of towns and cities in their delivery area at www.hollysoil.com. Office hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Waltz & Sons Propane

42 Carll Road, Buxton, 929-8898

Since 1996, Waltz & Sons has provided southern Maine homeowners with all the benefits of clean, cost-efficient propane. They supply knowledgeable, professional and affordable propane delivery, propane installation, propane service, and indoor or outdoor propane appliances for families just like yours.

HOME IMPROVEMENT/FURNISHINGS

1 Hub Furniture Company

900 Main St., Westbrook, 854-9419

Family-owned and -operated since 1913, Hub Furniture Company has been one of the leading home furnishings centers in northern New England. Experienced sales staff, free delivery, and special credit terms complement their huge selection of furniture for every room in your house – priced direct from the warehouse to you. Salesroom hours are Monday and Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

2 Carpet Specialist

189 Park Road, Westbrook, 854-1312

Whether it’s tile, carpet, hardwood, or laminates, Carpet Specialist can help you choose the best flooring to fit your budget and lifestyle. They serve the entire state and their installers pay extra attention to the treatment of your home from the moment they arrive. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

ICE CREAM

1 Beal’s Famous Old Fashioned Ice Cream

571 Main St., Gorham, 839-3032

Beal’s Famous Old Fashioned Ice Cream offers super premium ice cream, frozen yogurt, sugar-free ice cream, and sorbet crafted in small batches in a wide variety of flavors. They have many products available such as ice cream cakes, pies, logs, cookie monsters, pie by the slice, homemade Swiss cones, seasonal flavors, pints, quarts, half gallons and more. Read descriptions of their creations at www.bealsicecream.com.

2 Dairy Queen

272 Main St., Westbrook, 854-2381

Dairy Queen restaurants are still, and always have been, the place to find kids’ sports teams celebrating a victory, and families taking time out to enjoy great food and soft serve treats. Savor their treats visually at www.dairyqueen.com. Open daily, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Smiling Hill Farm

781 County Road, Westbrook, 775-4818

On any given day, Smiling Hill Farm offers more than 20 flavors of ice cream at their dairy store. They churn out old favorites like French Vanilla and unique varieties like Ginger, Apple Pie and Grapenut. The Dairy Store serves up ice cream cones, sundaes, frappes and floats year round, every day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

INSURANCE AGENT

1 Chris Doughty – State Farm

723 Main St., Westbrook, 854-4040

Chris Doughty is a second-generation State Farm agent. He can provide you and your family with auto insurance, and protect your home and family with the security of homeowner’s insurance. Plus, save money when you have both car and home insurance with State Farm. His office hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday by appointment only.

2 Carlo Giraulo – Allstate

543 Main St., Westbrook, 865-0000

Carlo Giraulo at Allstate is committed to helping area residents assess their immediate and long-term needs and choose options that will help them achieve their goals. When they want to explore alternatives for protecting their home, personal property, or financial future, he’s available to answer their questions. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: after-hours appointments available.

3 Gary Towle – State Farm

39C Main St., Gorham, 839-6585

With more than 40 years experience in the insurance industry, Gary Towle has been a State Farm insurance agent since 1988. His team’s mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. His office is in the large yellow colonial PO-GO Realty building, beside Key Bank. Business hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., evenings by appointment.

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1 Casa Novello

694 Main St., Westbrook, 854-9909

Since they opened in 1999, Casa Novello has been serving great Italian cuisine to families in the Westbrook area. The restaurant is a cozy neighborhood fixture serving up thick-crust pizza, pastas and other Italian mainstays. Their dishes are wholesome, filling and prepared with fresh and local ingredients. The staff guarantees a dining experience you’ll love for a lifetime. Open Monday-Thursday 4-8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-9:30 p.m., Sunday 3-8:30 p.m.

2 Amato’s

3 Main St., Gorham, 839-2511

120 Main St., Westbrook, 856-2120

People keep coming back to Amato’s for their hand-selected ingredients, bakery fresh breads, and dash of real Italian in every order. For more than 100 years, they have served delicious Italian foods to the community and have become a local favorite. See www.amatos.com to view their menu and to see their store hours.

3 Profenno’s Pizzeria & Pub

934 Main St., Westbrook, 856-0011

A staple of Main Street, Profenno’s Pizzeria & Pub is a family-owned restaurant serving pizza and pub fare including sandwiches, seafood, steak and home-style meals. The pizzeria is known for freshly baked bread and specialty pizza. There’s a full-service bar with live music every night Wednesday through Saturday and an open mic night on Sundays. For hours and menu, see www.profennos.com.

KENNEL/GROOMER

1 Dog-a-holick Day Spa

625 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, 854-8523

Dog-a-holick Day Spa is a high-end dog-grooming spa owned and operated by experienced and award-winning pet stylist, Laci Barnett. Bring your dog in for a stress-free grooming experience. Hours by appointment, closed Sundays and Mondays. Note: She is no longer accepting new clients until 2018 since all available appointments have been filled for 2017.

2 Heaven Scent Grooming

129 Burnham Road, Gorham, 409-0333

At Heaven Scent Grooming, your pet will be the only dog there at any given time; therefore, owner/pet stylist Marcie Flores can devote 100 percent of herself to the care of your pet. The salon is cage free, and every dog is hand-dried. Call for an appointment.

3 Refreshing Paws

132 Brackett Road, Gorham, 839-5547

Providing quality pet care since 1987, Refreshing Paws offers boarding, where their heated and air-conditioned dog kennels consist of large indoor runs with cement walls between the dogs for a less stressful visit. It also offers group doggie day care, where your dog can expect a day rich with exercise and attention. Grooming services run the gamut from a simple nail trim to the complete works. See www.refreshingpawsmaine.com.

LANDSCAPING/LAWN CARE

1 Knight Property Services

783 County Road, Westbrook, 370-8577

Whether it’s lawn mowing, seasonal cleanups, snow removal, mulching, dump runs or other landscaping projects, the crew at Knight Property Services is confident their services will leave you satisfied. They offer year-round property maintenance contracts for both commercial and residential properties. They can do it all, from caring for your lawn in summer to plowing your driveway or parking lot in winter.

2 Corbett’s Lawn Care

19 Rosewood Drive, Westbrook, 400-2902

Derek Corbett of Corbett’s Lawn Care provides complete lawn care services such as mowing, edging, mulching and plant installations. Call now if you need a fall cleanup. He also does driveway seal coating. Free estimates are given upon request. See samples of his work on the company’s Facebook page.

3 Highland Lawn Service

14 Memory Lane, Buxton, 787-1970

Specialties offered by Highland Lawn Service include lawn cutting and maintenance, landscaping and mulching, hedge and ornamental tree sculpting and trimming. They supply landscaping and lawn mowing services to homes and businesses in Buxton, Gorham, Scarborough, Westbrook and Standish.

LAWYER

1 Andrew Broaddus, Esq.

706 Main St., Westbrook, 854-1236

Andrew Broaddus is a general practice attorney who received his law degree from the University of Maine in 1980.

2. Desmond & Rand, P.A.

55 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, 861-7478

Desmond & Rand has 90 years of combined experience and can provide a lawyer who will pay personal attention to every case. They are a full-service firm with flexible appointment availability. They offer a free initial consultation for those with cases involving auto accidents, personal injury, social security disability and workers compensation.

3 Douglas McDaniel & Campo

90 Bridge St., Suite 100, Westbrook, 591-5747

At Douglas McDaniel & Campo, the attorneys represent individuals, families, business entities, financial institutions and nonprofit organizations throughout the state. Unlike many other firms, they have adopted a collaborative approach to practicing law – when you hire one of their lawyers, you benefit from the strategic insight and collective experience of the entire firm. Their offices are located at the far right end of the Dana Warp Mill, on the first floor.

MASSAGE THERAPIST

1 Shirley R. Perry Joy-Smith

79 Lamb St., Westbrook, 856-6120

The techniques practiced by massage therapist Shirley R. Perry Joy-Smith include deep tissue massage, hot stone therapy, onsite chair massage, pregnancy massage, pressure point therapy, reflexology, sports massage, Swedish massage and trigger point therapy. Gift certificates are available.

2 Massage Wellspring

Simpson Road, Buxton, 423-2086

Relieve stress, tension and pain in the natural setting of the massage room at Massage Wellspring. Founded in 2014, a variety of massage techniques are offered: Swedish, therapeutic, deep tissue, myofascial work and reflexology. Gentle-level yoga classes are held on Wednesdays. Call to make an appointment or register for a yoga class.

3 Jillian Smith Massage Therapy

820 Main St., Westbrook, 491-5757

At Lavish Earth Holistic Center, Jillian Smith, LMT, offers customized therapeutic massage therapy. A session may include deep tissue technique, Swedish massage, myofascial release, relaxation and stress relief massage, reflexology, aromatherapy or Reiki.

MUSICAL/THEATER/ENTERTAINMENT

1 Cinemagic Theaters Zyacorp

183 County Road, Westbrook, 774-3456

The amenities at this Cinemagic Theater include all digital-presentation, assisted-listening devices, stadium seating, wheelchair accessibility and ticketing kiosks. Purchase tickets online at www.cinemagicmovies.com or at the theater box office. The theater opens one-half hour before the first show, closes at 10 p.m.

2 Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza

1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, 591-0117

Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza is a gastro pub serving sensibly sourced, home-style Maine food alongside some of Maine’s best roots music performers in a beautifully handcrafted, cozy room. Check out their menus at www.lennyspub.com.

3 Saco River Theatre

29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, 929-6472

The Saco River Theatre is a performing arts center and community hub dedicated to providing accessible, diversified cultural and educational programs to the public by acting as a professional theater, music venue, cross-disciplinary arts lab and exhibition space. To find out about their upcoming performances, see www.sacorivertheatre.org/events.

NAIL SALON – MANICURE/PEDICURE

1 TNT Nails

688 Main St., Westbrook, 854-8988

Founded in 2004, TNT Nails’ mission is to provide the finest services in nail care, in a relaxing environment and friendly atmosphere. Their pipe-less whirlpool spa chair provides a full-body massage. Their manicurists utilize only the best in nail care products to achieve the best results in nail care treatment. Hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 Euphoria Nails & Spa

51 Main St., Westbrook, 854-0088

Euphoria Nails & Spa is a full-service, popular nail salon that has been serving the community since 2009. They have a wide selection of services for both men and women, ranging from manicure and pedicure to waxing. Their experienced staff stays current on all the latest nail and beauty trends. Open Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Art Nails

108 Main St., Gorham, 839-4249

Art’s Nails specializes in spa pedicures, shellac manicures, acrylics, pink and whites, art designs, and waxing. They are known for their massages, complimentary with every nail service. Call to make an appointment or just walk in. Business hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

NONPROFIT AGENCY

1 My Place Teen Center

755 Main St., Westbrook, 854-2800

My Place Teen Center is a 501(c)3, nonprofit, year-round, free program for youth, ages 10-18. The center specializes in youth most at risk, including disabled, homeless, food insecure, cognitively delayed, low-income, immigrant and refugee teens. MPTC has offered a multi-purpose, academically enriching, life-skills enhancing youth development program since its inception in 1998.

2 Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Road, Westbrook, 854-9771

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland provides temporary care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated and relinquished animals, and places as many pets as possible into responsible and caring homes. They create awareness and support for the humane treatment of all animals and strive to end animal overpopulation through education and the promotion of spaying and neutering. Learn how to adopt or foster a pet at www.arlgp.org.

3 Saco River Theatre

29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, 929-6472

The Saco River Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Originals, their resident professional theater company, presents a wide range of material, from cutting edge dramas, to comedies, to full-scale musical productions. Ticket prices are the lowest of any professional company in the state, and each production has at least one “pay-what-you-can” night to ensure that their plays are accessible to anyone wishing to attend.

OUTDOOR RECREATION

1 Westbrook River Walk

Westbrook Recreation and Conservation Commission

2 York St., Westbrook, 854-9105

The Westbrook River Walk is a charming escape from the bustling urban landscape along the shores of the Presumpscot River near downtown Westbrook. The walk provides a short hike on multi-surfaced terrain. Leashed pets are allowed.

2 Sunset Ridge Golf Links

771 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 854-9463

Sunset Ridge Golf Links provides numerous activities and event space for the community. They have a nine-hole regulation golf course, nine-hole foot golf course and driving range, along with expansive indoor event space. Read more at www.sunsetridgeme.com.

3 Smiling Hill Farm

781 County Road, Westbrook, 775-4818

In the winter, Smiling Hill Farm operates an extensive cross-country skiing operation. They offer approximately 25 kilometers of machine-groomed trails around the picturesque and historic farm. Trails are groomed wide to allow both classical tracks and a generous skate lane. Rental skis are available. Open every day conditions allow from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PET SERVICES/SUPPLY

1 The Animal House

Kohl’s Plaza, 11 Main St., Westbrook, 887-9638

Guided by several area holistic veterinarians, The Animal House is a one-stop shop for all things healthy and fun for your dog, cat or companion animals. They are proud to sell quality lines such as Orijen/Acana, Wellness, Blue Buffalo, Canidae, Nature’s Variety and Oxbow, plus five freezers of raw diet, supplements, remedies, collars, beds and grooming products. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Gorham Growl

2 Main St., Gorham, 839-4795

Selling quality food treats and toys for cats and dogs, Gorham Growl is family-owned and operated by Ellen and Ed Gowen. They strive to provide quality American made products at affordable prices. The Gowens welcome all pets into their store. A customer describes several Gorham Growl attributes within a Facebook post: local shop, great atmosphere, amazing selection, helpful service and knowledge to be utilized.

3 Long Horn Horse & Pet Supply

1371 Long Plains Road, Buxton, 929-6600

Long Horn Horse & Pet Supply carries a wide variety of products for your horses, pets, farm, and even poultry and wild birds under one roof, all at everyday low prices. They’re one of Poulin Grain’s largest dealers. Read about their delivery service and more at www.longhorn.me. Store hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

PHARMACY

1 CVS

870 Main St., Westbrook, 854-8443

CVS/pharmacy is one of the nation’s leading retail pharmacies. From their mobile app to their pharmacy team, they provide the tools and expertise you need to manage your prescriptions. See www.cvs.com for offers and more information. Pharmacy hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

2 Rite Aid

120 Main St., Gorham, 839-3160

465 Main St., Westbrook, 854-9103

Rite Aid offers support, products and pharmacy services to keep your whole family healthy. Everyone at Rite Aid – from their knowledgeable, caring associates and pharmacists to the members of their board of directors – works together to provide you with a superior pharmacy experience. The pharmacy is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Hannaford

99 Main St., Gorham, 839-6551

7 Hannaford Drive, Westbrook, 854-1294

Hannaford Pharmacy is a convenient, affordable solution to maintain good health for your entire family, including your pets, with patient-friendly care at budget-friendly prices. Pharmacy hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

1 Riverview Physical Therapy

23 Bridgton Road, Suite 2, Westbrook, 797-3477

Riverview Physical Therapy is an outpatient orthopedic and sports medicine physical therapy clinic. They provide personalized treatment and services, including orthopedic care, injury assessment, athletic training outreach and work rehabilitation.

2 Saco Bay Physical Therapy

869 Main St., Westbrook, 854-1239

At the Westbrook facility that was renovated in 2015, their team is ready to serve your physical rehabilitation needs with innovative equipment and a highly trained staff that is committed to your recovery. Hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Back in Motion Physical Therapy

94 Main St., Gorham, 839-5860

Back in Motion Physical Therapy features a team of licensed, experienced physical therapists committed to state-of-the-art care and dedicated to your success. When you need help for pain, injury, headaches or stress, you deserve professionals who understand what you’re going through. Their helpful, caring staff goes much further by offering you personalized attention, respect and understanding. Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

PIZZA RESTAURANT

1 Angelone’s

768 Main St., Westbrook, 854-9122

Maine’s first name in pizza, Angelone’s began on Portland’s Veranda Street back in 1947. Their Westbrook location opened in 1971 and is family-owned and operated. An online customer review states, ” Amazing – the pizza was so delicious, just the right size, just the right amount of cheesiness and toppings – pure awesome, will be back soon.” Cash only. Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 4-8 p.m.

2 Portland Pie

869 Main St, Westbrook, 591-6248

Portland Pie offers premium gourmet pizzas, appetizers, salads, pastas and sandwiches along with a full bar. Build your own pizza or choose from their specialty pies, including the seasonal Chamberlain, made with General Tso’s marinated pulled pork, green pepper, red pepper, carrots, sesame seeds, cilantro and a three-cheese blend. Read more at www.portlandpie.com. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

3 Gorham House of Pizza

2 State St., Gorham, 839-2504

Gorham House of Pizza is a family restaurant that makes their dough fresh on-site every day. All pizzas are available in white or wheat crusts with a choice of two sizes: 10-inch and 16-inch. View their menu at www.ghop.me. Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

PLUMBING/HEATING

1 Pine State Services

3 Eisenhower Drive, Westbrook, 883-1200

Pine State Services is a green source for energy-efficient plumbing, heating and cooling. Not only are they are experts on green energy efficient upgrades, but they also offer A/C service, refrigeration, solar, radiant, design/build, sewer and drain, bathroom remodeling, well pumps, gas service, and more. They also sell diesel and lower sulfur heating oil and have 24-hour on-call services.

2 B & D Burner Services

120 Old Thompson Road, Buxton, 854-2944

Some of the heating products and services provided by B & D Burner Services include triple- pass, high-efficiency green boilers, steam forced hot water, warm air units, mobile home furnaces, annual cleanings, tune-ups, oil tanks (inside and outside), heat zones, black iron pipe work, monitor heating, and duct work.

3 Hegarty Plumbing & Heating

939 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, 929-3285

Established in 1975, Hegarty Plumbing & Heating is headed up by company president Earl Hegarty.

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

1 North Point Realty

688 Main St., Suite 3, Westbrook, 887-9543

With more than 20 years of experience, North Point Realty began with a singular vision: to create an independent and locally owned brokerage firm that raises the expectations of the consumers in Greater Portland. They believe you should expect more from your real estate experience. Meet their brokers at www.northpointrealty.me.

2 Alliance Realty

290 Bridgton Road, Suite 2, Westbrook, 874-7653

With more than 75 years of combined experience and $300+ million in closed sales, Alliance Realty is a leader in the southern Maine real estate market. Serving clients in the Cumberland and York County markets, the team prides themselves in making the buying/selling process much less stressful for their customers. Find your new home at www.alliancemaine.com.

ROMANTIC/DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT

1 Frog & Turtle Pub

3 Vallee Square, Westbrook, 591-4185

Whether you’re coming in for drinks or a three-course meal, you’re always welcome at the Frog & Turtle. The pub’s nightly atmosphere features live music. See their extensive wine list at www.thefrogandturtle.com. Open Tuesday-Thursday 4 -9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m., Sunday brunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The bar opens at 4 p.m., and the kitchen serves from 5-9 p.m.

2 Casa Novello

694 Main St., Westbrook, 854-9909

Quality food, great people and an atmosphere you’ll never forget await you at Casa Novello. Their dishes are made with fresh and local ingredients. Enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner. The staff guarantees a dining experience you’ll love for a lifetime. They have off-street parking and take reservations.

3 MK Kitchen

2 School St., Gorham, 222-2588

MK Kitchen brings elegant ambience with rustic tones, making this a place for everyone to feel welcomed. The food, wine, décor and service have all been carefully contemplated. Join them for happy hour in the bar/lounge from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday. See their menus at www.mkkitchen.net.

SANDWICH SHOP

1 River’s Edge Deli

616 Main St., Westbrook, 854-1113

Start your day at River’s Edge Deli featuring breakfast sandwiches made to order and Tony’s Donuts. At lunch/dinner, enjoy a variety of homemade soups and meals, deli sandwiches and wraps. Desserts include homemade brownies, cakes, cookies, whoopie pies and more. Everything is made from scratch. Platters and catering are available. Open Monday-Saturday 5 a.m. -3 p.m.

2 Amato’s

3 Main St., Gorham, 839-2511

120 Main St., Westbrook, 856-2120

In 1902, Amato’s Real Italian Sandwich was born. That’s when a young Italian immigrant named Giovanni Amato first took his small cart down to the fishing docks of Portland and began selling freshly baked rolls filled with meats, cheeses and fresh vegetables to the locals. Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more are available.

3 Doughboy’s Deli

57 Bridge St., Westbrook, 854-8304

A customer review raves, “Doughboy’s Deli has the best wraps and salads. My fav is the pulled turkey wrap with all the veggies. The wraps are huge, as are the salads. Get some of the hot pepper relish for your wrap or salad – delicious!” Hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

1 Black Dinah Chocolatiers

869 Main St., Westbrook, 887-9763

Black Dinah Chocolatiers buys from local farmers and producers whenever they can. And because they believe in sustainable agriculture and feel strongly that farmers of the best cacao in the world should get an above-market price for their products, they use responsibly produced and fairly traded chocolate. The factory store is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 The Baker’s Bench

33 Brackett St., Westbrook, 856-7333

Serving breakfast, lunch and coffee, The Baker’s Bench has been baking from scratch for more than 25 years. Customers swoon over their cream horns. Other choices, to name a few, are cinnamon rolls, croissants, blueberry scones, lemon squares, carrot cake cupcakes, peanut butter pie, fresh breads and huge sandwiches. Celebrate the season by feasting on a Thanksgiving sandwich. Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 Medeo European Food & Deli

529 Main St., Westbrook, 854-4020

An online review says it all. “Medeo is a gem for the southern Maine, as well as central and eastern European communities. It is family-owned by terrific people. If you are lost and don’t know what to get, they’ll help you. Try the delicious deli meats, cheese, tarragon or pear soda, amazing Russian chocolates and other candies and vegetable and fruit preserves.” Business hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

TAKEOUT/FAST FOOD

1 China Villa Restaurant

910 Main St., Westbrook, 854-8888

China Villa Restaurant is a casual eatery providing a range of Szechuan and Cantonese plates. Some popular dishes are chow mein, chicken with broccoli, General Tso’s chicken and lo mein. They emphasize healthy and tasty offerings, using only the freshest ingredients available. Their hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

2 Bamboo Bistro

1 Cumberland St., Westbrook, 591-5444

Bamboo Bistro is a purveyor of superior Asian-American dining – chef-prepared and inspired by Thai and Vietnamese’s traditional recipes. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-11:45 p.m.

3 Westbrook House of Pizza

1 Westbrook Common, Westbrook, 591-0577

At Westbrook House of Pizza, they are proud of their fresh, homemade pizzas, pastas, salads, grinders and sauces. They make their dough fresh daily, and their sauces are homemade. They are a family owned business with 60 years experience in the pizza business. They are open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

VETERINARY CLINIC/ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1 Westbrook Animal Hospital

189 Pride St., Westbrook, 797-4747

Westbrook Animal Hospital is a small veterinary hospital that treats primarily cats and dogs, but they also welcome rabbits, ferrets, rats and other furry friends. The staff offers a wide range of services from annual exams and routine vaccinations to nail trims, dental cleanings, and surgeries. They sell a variety of flea and tick products, as well as prescription diet food. Office hours are Monday- Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

2 Stoneledge Animal Hospital

398 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, 797-4292

Stoneledge Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital with a complete range of surgical, diagnostic, digital X-ray and dental services available. The staff places a strong emphasis on preventive health care for pets and on client education. In addition to the traditional pets they see, such as dogs and cats, they also treat reptiles, birds and wildlife. They are one of the few clinics in the area that accepts and treats wounded wildlife.

3 Dehler Animal Clinic

91 Larrabee Road, Westbrook, 854-3132

Clinic staff provides full-service animal care to dogs and cats, farm animals and equine. Veterinary services including preventive medicine, spay and neutering, surgery, home visits, backyard farm visits, pet dentistry, radiography, and more. The clinic is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.