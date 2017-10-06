Angler's association derby sets record

CASCO — The Sebago Lake Anglers Association’s third annual togue derby may have hauled in fewer participants than the group initially hoped, but the event still set a record.

Robert Spindler broke the derby’s record for longest fish with a togue (or lake trout) measuring 33.25 inches and weighing more than 14 pounds.

The first-place fish also netted Spindler a $300 cash prize.

Melody Shalins won the women’s category and a $100 gift certificate with a 22.75-inch togue weighing 3.95 pounds. Eliza Walker reeled in $50, a fishing pole and a trophy with her kid’s category winning fish of 21.25 inches and 3.68 pounds.

“In the three years we have held the Sebago Lake Togue Derby, hundreds of fish have been caught, weighed, and measured. The 2017 Derby was the first time we have had a fish turned in that legally exceeded the 33-inch slot limit for Togue,” said Sebago LakeAngler’s Association President Bob Chapin in a press release.

“If you can believe a fisherman, Mr. Spindler caught the fish in the “gut” between Fryes’ Island and Raymond Cape while drifting, not trolling, a T-4 Flatfish lure in Tiger Stripe colors between 60 and 80 feet of water,” Chapin continued in the release. “Mr. Spindler knew right away he had a good fish so he did not “horse it in” but carefully reeled it in close to the boat then netted the trophy fish. Congratulations Bob Spindler!”

The two-day derby was held Sept. 9-10 at Point Sebago in Casco. Chapin said before the event that organizers had hoped around 200 participants would attend this year, after 150 last year.

Chapin said in an interview this week that about 130 anglers took part in the event this year, and speculated that another derby on Long Lake the same weekend and a golf tournament at Point Sebago could have affected attendance.

Despite the slight decrease in numbers, Chapin said the event “went very well for us” and that the weather “was unusually calm and nice.” He said details about next year’s derby will be available later this fall.

Robert Spindler holds up the 33.25 inch togue that won him first place in the third annual Sebago Lake Anglers’ Togue Derby.