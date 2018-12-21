Appeal of Market Basket project to be dismissed

WESTBROOK — Westbrook Property Holding, a limited liability corporation with a Brown Street apartment address, has asked for the dismissal of its appeal of the Planning Board’s approval of the first phase of Rock Row.

The first phase, approved Sept. 18, includes an 80,000-square-foot Market Basket grocery store and a number of other retailers and commercial uses. Westbrook Property Holding claimed in its lawsuit, filed in Cumberland County District Court, that grocery stores were not allowed at the Rock Row Site under zoning regulations.

The company has asked for a “dismissal of this action, including any and all claims and counterclaims, with prejudice and without costs.” That means Westbrook Property Holding cannot bring the case back to court and the city and property owner Dirigo Center Developers cannot counter.

The stipulation for dismissal has been signed by Natalie Burns, the city’s legal counsel and James Katsiaficas, an attorney from Perkins Thompson, who is representing Dirigo Center Developers. As of Dec. 18, the document still had to be signed by Michael Vaillancourt, an attorney from Ainsworth, Thelin and Raftice, representing Westbrook Property Holding. Vaillancourt did not return phone calls.

Katsiaficas said he expects the matter to be closed soon.

Burns said once all required signatures are on the document, it is filed with the court.

“With a stipulation of dismissal, there is no need for action by the judge once the court receives it and puts it in the docket,” Burns said.

Westbrook Property Holding, whose identity is not publicly known, argued the Planning Board erred when it approved the project, because a grocery store is not a permitted use in the Gateway Commercial Zone, where the Rock Row property is.

A grocery store, he argued at that Sept. 18 meeting, is not among the zone’s more than 20 permitted uses or five conditional uses. The land use ordinance states “in all zoning districts in the City of Westbrook, if a use is not expressly enumerated herin (sic) as either a permitted use or a conditional use, said use is prohibited.”

“Given the plain language of the ordinance, this board simply cannot approve this,” Vaillancourt said at the meeting. “The language is clear.”

City Planner Jennie Francheschi said Market Basket is considered by the city to be retail class 1, a permitted use in the Gateway Commercial Zone. Retail class 1 is defined as “a business whose principal use is the sale of commercial goods,” except those that are agricultural, lawn and garden, building trades, hardware or small engine/appliance repair. Burns has backed that classification.

“The board approved (the project) based on a permitted use,” Franchesci told the American Journal earlier this month.

“I’m glad to see it go away,” Waterstone principal Josh Levy told the Press Herald. “I’m not surprised because it really was frivolous and negative wasted energy.”

“We have continued full speed, it has not slowed us down,” Levy added of the suit. “We are moving forward with a great project that has a lot of benefits.”

City Administrator Jerre Bryant is also glad to see the case is being dismissed.

“Anything like this is a concern. I was not concerned that had a claim and even if they had a claim it was easy enough to fix. It would have gone back before the Planning Board,” he said Dec. 20. “It’s just more of a nuisance type of thing. It’s not like a successful claim would have stopped the project.”

Bryant said he was also concerned with the message Westbrook Property Holding’s appeal sent.

“What concerns me is this is the game businesses are going to play: if I can’t compete, I am going to sabotage your project through the land use process,” he said.

