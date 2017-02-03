Area briefs

Pizza for lunch

and ‘Plucky Playlets’

GORHAM — The public is invited to join members of the Lakes Region Senior Center for lunch and entertainment on Monday, Feb. 13.

Peter Allen & the Daytime Players will entertain at 10 a.m. This local “senior” theater company and will present “Plucky Playlets,” short plays written by the Daytime Players. Pizza and dessert will be available at $5 per person. There is no charge for the entertainment.

The Senior Center is located at 40 Acorn St.at the old Little Falls School.

Naples arts festival

applications available

NAPLES — Naples For The Arts, show and sale on the Naples Causeway scheduled for Aug. 5, is accepting applications for artists and craftsmen.

Limited spacing is available. The rental space is $75 for a 10-by-10 space and $130 for a shared booth. Reservations can be made at www.naplesforthearts.com.

The website will be continuously updated with the festival’s activities and new sponsors as they sign up.

For more information, call Director Laura Imbriale, 954-610-1041, or email naplesforthearts@gmail.com.

Regional food study

follow-up meeting

BRIDGTON — A follow-up meeting for the Lake Region Food Study will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Bridgton Municipal Offices.

Funding last year was used to study access to local food in the region. Consultant Ken Meter’s study outlined ways to improve the local food economy. This meeting will address strategies and their implementation.

To RSVP, or for more information, contact Anne Krieg, Bridgton’s director of planning, economic and community development, at 647-8786 or akrieg@bridgtonmaine.org.

The meeting will be held in the downstairs meeting room. Use the Iredale Street entrance.

Real estate association

honors Gray resident

GRAY—Rick Licht received the Public Policy Award from the Maine Real Estate & Development Association at its annual meeting.

Licht, of Gray, is the founder and president of Licht Environmental Design. He was recognized for his “significant impact to benefit responsible real estate development in Maine,” MEREDA said. He “travels to Augusta to testify at public hearings to help legislators understand the real-life impacts of legislation before they vote, rallying faithfully to deliver email and telephone messages to key legislators when we have put out a legislative ‘call to action,’” adding a critical and informed dimension to MEREDA’s work, the group said in a press release.

Portland art museum

reopens with new look PORTLAND — The First Friday Art Walk on Feb. 3 will provide the public’s first look at changes in the Portland Museum of Art. The 7 Congress Square museum will celebrate its reopening at 6 p.m. with “Lights Across Congress,” which a museum press release called “a massive, 130-foot-wide cinematic projection on the museum’s facade.” Following the projection, the museum will be open for free visits. The museum was closed throughout January to create space for 20 percent more art on exhibit and interactive, multimedia kiosks. The reopening celebration continues on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a free open house that will reveal the museum’s spring exhibitions.

