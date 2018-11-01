Arrest made in Westbrook hit and run

WESTBROOK — Westbrook police made an arrest Oct. 31 in a hit and run Oct. 18 on Pennell Street.

Police say Clemente Hernandez, 45, of Westbrook intentionally hit a person and then fled. Hernandez was arrested in Portland and charged with attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The victim, who has not been named by police, was treated for serious injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

As of the afternoon on Oct. 31, Hernandez was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Clemente Hernandez