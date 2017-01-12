Arts and entertainment calendar

THEATER

Jan. 13-14 and 20-21

“The Lion King Jr.,” presented by the Windham Middle School at Windham Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays; snow dates, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, contact mwassick@rsu14.org to ensure the show is still on. Tickets at the door, general admission. $10 adults, $5 students/kids.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

“A Dog’s Purpose,” private showing at Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton. Tickets are $15. Proceeds support Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Fryeburg. Appetizers. Tickets at Bridgton Books, Magic Lantern and Harvest Hills.

Through Feb. 21

“Love Letters,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, Portland. For information, go to www.goodtheater.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, through February

“The May Queen,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, Portland. For information, go to www.goodtheater.com

Through Sunday, Jan. 15

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham Town Hall; Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., Sundays 4 p.m. Tickets $15 adults, $10 seniors/students. 893-2098 or windhamtheater.org. Adult language and situations.

Jan. 19-Feb. 5

“The Nether,” by Jennifer Haley, crime drama/sci-fi thriller, at Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. $23/$20. All tickets are held at the box office before each performance. Call 747-4148.

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Wizard of Oz,” presented by Drouin Dance Center at 4 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. $14. For tickets: tickets.shovation.com/eventperformances

Jan. 24-Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” presented by Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. For information, tickets, times, call 774-0465.

Monday, Jan. 30

Staged Reading and Reception. In conjunction with Portland Stage’s production of Arsenic and Old Lace, Affiliate Artists and other local actors will read selections from the work of Maine crime writers: Gerry Boyle, Brenda Buchanan, Paul Doiron, Chris Holm and Julia Spencer-Fleming. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can.

AUDITIONS

Saturday, Jan. 14 & Sunday, Jan. 15

Performers aged 10-18 for “Truly Talented Kids” cabaret, 1-3 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road/Route 114, Standish. Come prepared with two to minutes of talent to perform. Bring music on CD or play it yourself. Performances March 3-4. For more information, go to www.schoolhousearts.org, visit Schoolhouse Arts Facebook page, email schoolhousearts@gmail.com or call 642-3743.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, & Thursday, Jan. 26

‘Plaza Suite’ auditions

Schoolhouse Arts Center’s “Plaza Suite,” by Neil Simon, directed by Jerry Walker, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road/Route 114, Standish. Callbacks Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show dates April 7-23. Audition monologues and more information available at www.schoolhousearts.org. Contact: Danny Gay, atdaniel.c.gay@gmail.com.

EVENTS

Thursday, Jan. 19

Author Talk: Bruce Robert Coffin, retired Portland detective sergeant and FBI counter-terrorism officer; author of “Among the Shadows,” 7 p.m., North Gorham library.

Saturday, Jan. 21

The Milltown Road Show band, two-hour concert, 7 p.m. at North Windham Union Church UCC, Route 302. “Americana Music” from various genres, as well as original material. Portion of proceeds will support Riding to the Top.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Author Talk: Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota discuss their book, “Weathering Shame,” 6:30 p.m. at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. Information: 222-1190. Snow date: Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Chinese New Year Celebration, The Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine rings in Year of the Rooster, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free parking. www.cafammaine.org.

EXHIBITS

Wednesday, Jan. 18-Sunday, April 2

“Land Sea Stone,” photographs by John Eide; University of New England Art Gallery, Stevens Avenue, Portland campus. Artist Reception on Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-5 p.m. Photographs from the Antarctica Peninsula, Peruvian Inca ruins and Maine granite quarries are tied together by a common theme – man’s appropriation of naturally occurring elements and their subsequent traces on the landscape. Call 221-4499. Free.

Through Jan. 31

Artwork by Jenny Anna and Nola Wallace, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham.

