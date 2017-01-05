Arts briefs

More than 100 to dance

on Yellow Brick Road

WESTBROOK—A cast of 110 will perform in “The Wizard of Oz!,” presented by Drouin Dance Center, Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St.

The dancers will be the story to life at 4 p.m. Tickets are $14. To purchase, go to: tickets.shovation.com/eventperformances..asp?evt=294.

Board Game Potluck

slated for Jan. 19

WESTBROOK—Weekend Anime & Games is hosting a Board Game Potluck from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the store, 492 Main St.

Admission is $5, but it’s free if you bring food to share.

For more information, go to weekendanime.com.

Time-lapse video

shows mural work

A time-lapse video of aerosol artist Mike Rich creating the “Greetings from Westbrook” mural is available on the Westbrook Arts & Culture Facebook page.

The video shows Rich’s work on the downtown mural, which depicts the history of Westbrook and celebrates its heritage, from beginning to end. The work took Rich about two weeks during October.

