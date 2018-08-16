Arts Calendar

Music

Aug. 17

Duncreagan, innovative renditions of traditional Irish and Scottish music, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $20, $18 seniors/students. 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Aug. 19

The Promise Singers, trumpeter Jerry Emerson and Friends, and The CUKES (Church Ukulele Strummers), 2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Bridgton Summer Concert Series, 33 S. High St., Bridgton. Free, donations accepted.

The final two summer concerts on the Naples Green will be held Sunday, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

Mill Town Road Show, acoustic country bluegrass, 6 p.m. Naples Green, Naples. Free.

Aug. 22

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection, Riverbank Park Summer Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. Free. On-site cash barbecue and bake sale, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 24



Don Roy Trio, 7:30-9 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $20, $18 seniors/students. Reservations advised. 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Aug. 26

Doc’s Banjo Band, blend of bluegrass and jazz, 6 p.m. Naples Green, Naples. Free.

Sept. 6

Dan Weber, Inside and in the Parlor, final performance of the Acoustic Sounds Above the Lake Concert Series, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Noble House Inn, 81 Highland Road, Bridgton. RSVP to innkeepers@noblehousebb.com. Suggested donation $10-$15.

Theater

Aug. 17-19

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 2 p.m. Aug. 19. $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, $5 for children under 5. Go to schoolhousearts.org.

Poetry

Aug. 18

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, Summer Open Reading, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity: 863 Main St., Westbrook. $4 suggested donation, light refreshments.



Art

Sept. 8

Paint Westbrook, fourth annual plein-air painting event. Paint during the day, reception and exhibit 5-7 p.m. at Continuum for Creativity. For more information or to register by Sept. 1 deadline, email westbrookartsculture@gmail.com. $10 registration fee.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

