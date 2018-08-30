Arts Calendar

Music

Sept. 6

Dan Weber, Inside and in the Parlor, final performance of the Acoustic Sounds Above the Lake Concert Series, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Noble House Inn, 81 Highland Road, Bridgton. RSVP to innkeepers@noblehousebb.com. Suggested donation $10-$15.

Sept. 10

Lake Region Community Chorus, registration for newcomers and first rehearsal, 6 p.m., Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, Bridgton. $25 registration fee.

Sept. 14

Duke Robillard, Grammy-nominated Blues guitarist, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $30, $25 seniors/students. Reservations advised: 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 28

“What The World Needs Now: A Burt Bacharach Songbook,” featuring Mary Bastoni on vocals, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham. Tickets $15 for adults; $10 for seniors, USM employees and alumni; $5 for students at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or 780-5555.

Theater

Sept. 6-7

USM Department of Theatre presents “The Turn of the Screw,” directed by Andrew Harris, 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Cash donation at the door. usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Sept. 28-Oct. 7

“And Then There Were None,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets $12, $14 at www.schoolhousearts.org.

Art

Sept. 8

Paint Westbrook, fourth annual plein-air painting event. Paint during the day, reception and exhibit 5-7 p.m. at Continuum for Creativity. For more information or to register by Sept. 1 deadline, email westbrookartsculture@gmail.com. $10 registration fee.

Blues guitarist Duke Robillard performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Saco River Theatre.