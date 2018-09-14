Arts Calendar

Music

Sept. 24

Community Sing with Pat Cannon of Family Music Studio in Brunswick, 6-8 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $2 donation suggested. Sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance.

Sept. 28

“What The World Needs Now: A Burt Bacharach Songbook,” featuring Mary Bastoni on vocals, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham. Tickets $15 for adults; $10 for seniors, USM employees and alumni; $5 for students at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

Oct. 13

Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, University of Southern Maine Concert Band, Corthell Concert Hall green, USM, Gorham, 1 p.m. Free.

Oct. 27

Fiddle-icious, fiddle orchestra led by Franco-American fiddler Don Roy, 7 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. Tickets available at door, $15; children 12 and under free. www.fiddleicious.com/performances.

Theater

Sept. 28-Oct. 7

“And Then There Were None,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets $12, $14 at www.schoolhousearts.org.

Oct. 19-28

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets at windhamtheater.org.

“Tartuffe” by Moliere, University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, Gorham campus. $8-$16. Go to usm.maine.edu/theatre for show times and ticket information.

Art

Oct. 4

Daniel Minter, “OTHERED, Displaced from Malaga,” opening reception 6-8 p.m. Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Gallery Talk 6:15 p.m. Exhibition through Dec. 9.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

William Blore (Randy Hunt of Westbrook) threatens to throttle Phillip Lombard (Zachariah Stearn of Windham) in Schoolhouse Arts Center’s production of “And Then There Were None,” showing Sept. 28-Oct. 7 in Standish.