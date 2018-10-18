Arts Calendar

Music

Oct. 19

Pianist Laura Kargul, “Wild at Heart,” Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets $15 for adults; $10 for seniors, USM employees and alumni; $5 for students at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

Oct. 26-28

“35mm: A Musical Exhibition,” part concert, part exhibition, part poetry jam, part performance art; music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver, based on photographs by Matthew Murphy, directed by Edward Reichert; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or call 780-5555.

Oct. 27

Fiddle-icious, fiddle orchestra led by Franco-American fiddler Don Roy, 7 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. Tickets available at door, $15; children 12 and under free. www.fiddleicious.com/performances.

Theater

Oct. 19-21

“The Internet is Distract- Oh Look A Kitten!” and “Our Place,” Blackbox Teens’ first annual student-directed Fall One Acts, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 15 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets $10.

Oct. 19-28

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets at windhamtheater.org.

“Tartuffe” by Moliere, University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, Gorham campus. $8-$16. Go to usm.maine.edu/theatre for show times and ticket information.

Nov. 3

“Villain: DeBlanks,” a fill-in-the-blanks improvisational comedy, 2:30 p.m. for kids, 7:30 p.m. adults, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Donate-what you-can, fundraiser, raffles and prizes. SRT will split half of proceeds with Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine. Reservations: 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 9-11, 16-18

“The Little Mermaid,” Windham High School Fall Musical, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets at door $12 adults, $10 seniors, students, children; reserved, $14 at whsfallmusical.weebly.com.

Poetry

Oct. 27

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series with featured poets Linda Aldrich and Mary Snell, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook. Suggested donation $4. Light refreshments will be served.

Art

Oct. 20

“Marv Smith: Renaissance Man,” ceramics and art prints from estate exhibited for sale, opening reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres, 5-8 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook. Exhibits run through Nov. 20. For more information, mary.brooking@gmail.com or Continuum for Creativity LLC on Facebook.

Nov. 2-4

Art is Community IX, juried show and sale of regional art and crafts, reception with artists, 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2; gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. FMI or admission appointment, call Pat Packard, 929-6472, or Susan Orfant, 642-4219. Sponsored by Saco River Art League, portion of show proceeds benefits Saco River Theatre. Show remains hanging through Dec. 8 . Donations appreciated.

Through Dec. 9

Daniel Minter, “OTHERED, Displaced from Malaga,” Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

Events

Nov. 1

“We are Still Here, A Celebration of Power and Possibility,” performance, film and action fair marking Maine Inside Out’s 1oth anniversary, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Advance tickets $18 at maineinsideout.org; $20 at door.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

Blackbox Teens presents its first annual student-directed Fall One Acts Oct. 19-21 at Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish.