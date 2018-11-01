Arts Calendar

Music

Nov. 3

Seagrass, five-piece Southern Maine Americana band, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets $10 at door.

Nov. 4

“Atmospheres,” USM Concert Band fall concert, conducted by new director of bands Jackie Townsend, 2 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 students, seniors, USM employees, alumni at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

Nov. 5

Musical Theatre Master Class with Broadway artist Amy Justman, 2-6 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus, free.

Nov. 9

Rhythm Future Quartet, acoustic jazz and gypsy jazz ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets $30, seniors and students $25. Reservations at 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 13

Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Taylor O’Donnell, director, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 students, seniors, USM employees, alumni at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

Nov. 16

Al Copley Quartet, pianist, singer, arranger, co-founder of Grammy-nominated Roomful of Blues jump band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets $30, seniors and students $25. Reservations at 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 18

“Mozart: Out of Thin Air” with Joe Arsenault, first in a series of conversations at the piano, 3 p.m., The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Pay what you can; 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org for reservations.

Nov. 24

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $20, $18 seniors/students. Reservations: 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 30

Denny Breau, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $20, $18 seniors/students. Reservations: 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Theater

Nov. 2-4

Disney’s “Snow Queen Kids,” presented by Schoolhouse Arts Center Kids Camp, 7 p.m. all nights and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road (Route 114), Standish. Tickets $10 adults, $8 students and seniors. For reservations, 642-3743 or www.schoolhousearts.org.

Nov. 3

“Villain: DeBlanks,” a fill-in-the-blanks improvisational comedy, 2:30 p.m. for kids, 7:30 p.m. adults, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Donate-what you-can fundraiser with raffles and prizes. Half of proceeds go to Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine. Reservations: 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 9-11, 16-18

“The Little Mermaid,” Windham High School Fall Musical, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets at door $12 adults, $10 seniors, students and children; reserved, $14 at whsfallmusical.weebly.com.

Art

Nov. 2-4

Art is Community IX, juried show and sale of regional art and crafts, reception with artists, 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2; gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. FMI or admission appointment, call Pat Packard, 929-6472, or Susan Orfant, 642-4219. Sponsored by Saco River Art League, portion of show proceeds benefits Saco River Theatre. Show remains hanging through Dec. 8. Donations appreciated.

Through Dec. 9

Daniel Minter, “OTHERED, Displaced from Malaga,” Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

