Arts Calendar

Jan. 5

The Collins Band, blues, jazz and folk, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Village Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. $10 at door. 653-6151.

“Side by Each,” a night of Franco-American fiddling with a touch of bluegrass, with Don and Cindy Roy, Erica Brown and Matt Chipman, 7:30 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Doors open at 7 p.m. Suggested donation $10. Sponsored by the Raymond Arts Alliance.

Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert featuring Windham Chamber Singers alumni, 7 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, Windham High School. Tickets at door: $10 adults, $8 students and seniors. Snow date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6

The Collins Band – from left, Rudy Gabrielson, Crista Koerber, Paul Riechmann and Dave Collins – will serve up a mix of Americana at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Village Coffeehouse in New Gloucester.