Arts Calendar

Theater

Jan. 25

“Zac Stearn Live: The King of Keys,” one-man show, stories and original music, 7 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets $12, schoolhousearts.org, 642-3743.

Music

Feb. 2

J & J’s Big Nite O’ Blues, acoustic and electric blues/roots music with Jere “Lunchpail” DeWaters, Jeff Christiansen and their band, 7 p.m., Village Coffee House, First Congregational-Christian Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Suggested donation $10. FMI: jeffchristiansenmusic.com/big-nite-o-blues

Feb. 9

Hawk Henries, member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuck, composer and maker of Eastern Woodlands flutes, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 suggested donation.

Dance

Feb. 2

“Pulse Performs,” groups, solo, duo, trio and production numbers, fundraiser sponsored by parents for Pulse Dance Company of Studio for the Living Arts in Gray, 11 a.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, Windham High School. Tickets: $12 through Jan. 31 at dance studio, Gray Shopping Plaza, 21 Portland Road, Gray; $18 at door if available. Snow date: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

Auditions

Jan. 12 & 13

4th Annual “Truly Talented Kids,” ages 11-18, 1-3 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center Blackbox Theater, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Come prepared with 2 minutes of performance, bring your own music or be prepared to play it. Shows at 7 p.m. March 15-16 and 2 p.m. March 17; performers must attend all three. FMI: blackboxteens@gmail.com, schoolhousearts@gmail.com, schoolhousearts.org.

Jan. 13 & 14

“Noises Off!” Michael Frayn’s backstage farce, ages 18 and over, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Directed by Zacariah Stern. Performances April 5-14. FMI: schoolhousearts@gmail.com.

Books

Jan. 24

Author Talk with Bruce Robert Coffin, author of “Beyond Truth, part of his Detective John Byron mystery series, interviewed by Frank O Smith, 6-7 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. FMI: 854-0630

