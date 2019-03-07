Arts Calendar

Theater

March 7-10

“Unlock’d,” a collaboration between the University of Southern Maine music and theater departments; 7:30 p.m. March 7-9; 10 a.m, March 8; 2 p.m. March 10; Russell Hall, Gorham campus. Tickets: usm.music.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or call 780-5555.

March 15-31

“Seussical Jr.,” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road. Tickets $10 adults, $8 students and seniors, windhamtheater.org.

April 5-14

“Noises Off!” a backstage farce by Michael Frayn, directed by Zachariah Stearn, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets $16 adults, $14 students and seniors, schoolhousearts.org.

Music

March 28

Spring Concert, Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, featuring Robert Lehmann, conductor/violin, and soprano Malinda Haslett, USM director of voice studies, Hector Villa Lobos, Bachianas Brasileiras #5, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Art Center, 471 Stroudwater, Westbrook. Tickets $8 adults, $5 students, seniors and USM employees, usm.maine.edu/music/.

March 31

“Applause for Paws,” University of Southern Maine Concert Band, Jackie Townsend, conductor, 2 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Selections include Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog,” Julie Giroux’s newly released “Our Castaways.” Donations to local animal shelters accepted. Tickets $8 adults, $5 students, seniors and USM employees at usm.maine.edu/music/.

April 5

University of Southern Maine Concert Series: “Among Friends: Music for Strings and Winds,” with Thomas Parchman, Robert Lehmann, 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham campus. Tickets $15 adult, $10 seniors, USM employees, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music/.

Film

March 20

“Dawnland,” 12:30 p.m., followed by discussion with Penthea Burns, Wabanaki REACH, Alfond Hall Auditorium, Saint Joseph’s College, Standish. Free.

April 8

“One Team: The Lewiston High School Blue Devils,” 3 p.m., followed by Q&A with producer Tom Deschenes and coach Mike McGraw, Tom Viola George Auditorium, Saint Joseph’s College, Standish. Free.

Lectures

March 13

“Researching My Heritage: Navajo Archaeology and the Old Leupp Boarding School,” by Davina Two Bears, focusing on educational experience of Navajo children at the school and early 20th century federal Indian Boarding School assimilationist policies, 3-4 p.m., Viola George Auditorium, Saint Joseph’s College, Standish. Free.

Art

March 8

Opening reception, “The Bridges of Friendship,” Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, photographic cultural exchange, juried exhibit, 6-8 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, Westbrook. Exhibit will be up through March 31.

Through March 22

2019 Student Art Show, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com, 647-2787.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

This photograph by Vera Radosteva is among those on display at “The Bridges of Friendship,” a joint exhibit by Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, through March 31 at Walker Memorial Library in Westbrook. An opening reception will be held Friday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m.