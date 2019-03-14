Arts Calendar

Theater

March 15-17

“Truly Talented Kids,” cabaret-style show produced by The Black Box Teens, a middle school and high school theater education and service group, 7 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road/Route 114, Standish. Fundraiser for Blackbox Theater. FMI: 642-3743, schoolhousearts.org, schoolhousearts@gmail.com.

March 15-31

“Seussical Jr.,” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road. Tickets $10 adults, $8 students and seniors, windhamtheater.org.

April 5-14

“Noises Off!” a backstage farce by Michael Frayn, directed by Zachariah Stearn, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets $16 adults, $14 students and seniors, schoolhousearts.org.

Music

March 28

Spring Concert, Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, featuring conductor/violin Robert Lehmann, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Art Center, 471 Stroudwater, Westbrook. Tickets $8 adults, $5 students, seniors and USM employees, usm.maine.edu/music/.

March 31

“Applause for Paws,” University of Southern Maine Concert Band, music written for wind band influenced by nature and the animal kingdom, Jackie Townsend, conductor, 2 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Selections include Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog,” Julie Giroux’s newly released “Our Castaways.” Donations accepted for Greater Portland Animal Reguge League. Tickets $8 adults, $5 students, seniors and USM employees at usm.maine.edu/music/.

April 5

University of Southern Maine Concert Series: “Among Friends: Music for Strings and Winds,” with Thomas Parchman, Robert Lehmann, 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham campus. Tickets $15 adult, $10 seniors, USM employees, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music/.

April 10

Dougie MacLean, award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter, with special guests Windham Chamber Singers, 7 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, Windham High School. Reserved seating $25 at windhamchambersingers.com.

Film

March 20

“Dawnland,” 12:30 p.m., followed by discussion with Penthea Burns, Wabanaki REACH, Alfond Hall Auditorium, Saint Joseph’s College, Standish. Free.

April 8

“One Team: The Lewiston High School Blue Devils,” 3 p.m., followed by Q&A with producer Tom Deschenes and coach Mike McGraw, Tom Viola George Auditorium, Saint Joseph’s College, Standish. Free.

Poetry

April 2

The North Gorham Writers’ Group 21st Annual Reading, original poetry and prose, 7 p.m., Cairn Community Room, United Church of Christ, intersection North Gorham and Standish Neck roads, Gorham. Participants include Delina

Eisenhauer, John Labrecque, Mary Snell, Chris Small and Linda Strout of Gorham; Skip Brushaber and Jim Donnelly of Westbrook. Refreshments. Free.

Art

Through March 22

2019 Student Art Show, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com, 647-2787.

Through March 31

USM Student Juried Exhibition, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; and by appointment.

“The Bridges of Friendship,” Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, photographic cultural exchange, juried exhibit, Walker Memorial Library, Westbrook.

April 11 – May 1

USM BA & BFA Exhibition, Opening Reception, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 37 College Ave. Gorham. April 18. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; and by appointment.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.