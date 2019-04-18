Arts Calendar

By Current Publishing -
2

Theater

Through April 28

The Originals present “The Electric Baby” by Stephanie Zadravec, 7:30 p.m. April 18-20 and 25-27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28; Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $25; seniors and students $22, pay what you can April 18 & 25. 929-5412 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

April 19-28

“The Foreigner,” comedy by Larry Shue, directed by Michael Boudewyns, University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. April 20 & 28, 5 p.m. April 24, 10 a.m. April 26,  Russell Hall, Gorham.  Tickets $8-$16 at usm.maine.edu/theatre/foreigner.

Music

April 18

Visiting artists Transient Canvas, featuring electroacoustic music, 7:30 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Free.

April 20

Jazz clarinetist Brad Terry joined by guitarist Peter Herman, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Admission $10 at door. FMI: Julie Fralich, j.fralich@gmail.com or 653-4823.

April 23

USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles, Taylor O’Donnell, director, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham campus. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 students, seniors, USM employees, alumni at usm.maine.edu/music/.

April 27

Music With a Mission presents Travis James Humphrey, original music and country, folk and honky-tonk favorites, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students at door and at mwaconcerts.com. Box office opens 6 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Concert to benefit RSU14 Windham Raymond Backpack Program. FMI: 892-6142, MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Composers Showcase featuring USM Composers Ensemble, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Free.

May 4

Guitarists Frankie Vignola and Vinny Raniolo, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton.  Tickets: $30, students and seniors $25 at sacorivertheatre.org.

May 10

Oscar Peterson/Stephane Grappelli Tribute featuring Matt DeChamplain and Jason Anick, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $25, $22 students and seniors at sacorivertheatre.org.

May 24

Casco Bay Tummlers, klezmer music, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets $20, $18 students and seniors at sacorivertheatre.org.

Dance

April 26 & 27

Portland Ballet Co. presents “Classical Tribute,” sections of “Napoli,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Don Quixote,” 7:30 p.m April 26, 2 p.m. April 27, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. For more information and tickets, go to westbrookpac.org.

Art

Through May 1

University of Southern Maine BA & BFA Exhibition, Opening Reception, USM Art Gallery, 37 College Ave. Gorham. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; and by appointment.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

Portland Ballet Co. presents “Classical Tribute,” with dance from “Napoli,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Don Quixote,” April 26 and April 27 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR