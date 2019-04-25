Arts Calendar

Theater

Through April 28

The Originals present “The Electric Baby” by Stephanie Zadravec, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28; Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $25; seniors and students $22, pay what you can April 18 & 25. 929-5412 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

“The Foreigner,” comedy by Larry Shue, directed by Michael Boudewyns, University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, Gorham. Tickets $8-$16 at usm.maine.edu/theatre/foreigner.

Music

April 27

Music With a Mission presents Travis James Humphrey, original music and country, folk and honky-tonk favorites, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students at door and at mwaconcerts.com. Box office opens 6 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Concert to benefit RSU14 Windham Raymond Backpack Program. FMI: 892-6142, MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Composers Showcase featuring USM Composers Ensemble, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Free.

May 4

T-Acadie, folk trio and contradance band from Midcoast Maine, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Admission at door $10. FMI, contact Julie Fralich at j.fralich@gmail.com or 653-4823.

Guitarists Frankie Vignola and Vinny Raniolo, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $30, students and seniors $25 at sacorivertheatre.org.

May 10

Oscar Peterson/Stephane Grappelli Tribute featuring Matt DeChamplain and Jason Anick, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $25, $22 students and seniors at sacorivertheatre.org.

May 24

Casco Bay Tummlers, klezmer music, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets $20, $18 students and seniors at sacorivertheatre.org.

Dance

April 26 & 27

Portland Ballet Co. presents “Classical Tribute,” sections of “Napoli,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Don Quixote,” 7:30 p.m April 26, 2 p.m. April 27, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. For more information and tickets, go to westbrookpac.org.

Art

Through May 1

University of Southern Maine BA & BFA Exhibition, Opening Reception, USM Art Gallery, 37 College Ave. Gorham. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; and by appointment.

