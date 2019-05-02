Arts Calendar

Theater

May 10-12

“Shrek Jr. the Musical,” Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Times and tickets available soon at schoolhousearts.org.

May 24-June 1

“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m. May 24-25, May 31, June 1; 2 p.m. May 25-26 and June 1, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets available soon at windhamtheater.org, 893-2098.

Music

May 4

T-Acadie, folk trio and contradance band from Midcoast Maine, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Admission at door $10. FMI, contact Julie Fralich at j.fralich@gmail.com or 653-4823.

Guitarists Frankie Vignola and Vinny Raniolo, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $30, students and seniors $25 at sacorivertheatre.org.

May 10

Oscar Peterson/Stephane Grappelli Tribute featuring Matt DeChamplain and Jason Anick, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $25, $22 students and seniors at sacorivertheatre.org.

May 14

Black Violin Impossible Tour’s violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus, combine classical training and love of hip-hop for “classical boom,” 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Reserved seating $25 to $50 at waterfrontconcerts.com.

May 19

Gorham Community Chorus, spring concert with Broadway theme, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Donation.

May 24

Casco Bay Tummlers, klezmer music, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets $20, $18 students and seniors at sacorivertheatre.org.

Dance

May 17-18

Maine State Ballet Spring Recital, 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 472 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets at mainestateballet.org.

Exhibits

May 7

“The Bridges of Friendship,” Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, photographic cultural exchange, opening reception 4-5:30 p.m., Windham Public Library. Exhibit on loan through June.

May 10

Painting the Soul Path,” Larissa Davis, acrylics, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Show continues through June 14. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Black Violin’s Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus will perform May 14 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The duo combines their classical training with hip hop.