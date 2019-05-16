Arts Calendar

Theater

May 24-June 1

“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m. May 24-25, May 31, June 1; 2 p.m. May 25-26 and June 1, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors/students at windhamtheater.org, 893-2098.

Music

May 17 & 19

Lake Region Community Chorus, classical pieces, folk songs, spirituals and Cole Porter tribute, “Let’s Fall in Love,” 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, Bridgton. Donations acceped. FMI: musicsix@cox.net, 647-2584.

May 19

Gorham Community Chorus, spring concert with Broadway theme, 7 p.m. Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Donation.

May 24

Casco Bay Tummlers, klezmer music, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $20, $18 seniors/students at sacorivertheatre.org.

Pretty Girls Sing Soprano, acoustic folk music, 7 p.m., North Windham Union church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Riding To The Top Therapeutic Center. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors/students at door or at mwamconcerts.com. Box office opens 6 p.m., doors at 6:30. For more information, 892-6142 or MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

June 1

Hiroya Tsukamoto, composer, guitarist, singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $25, $22 at sacorivertheatre.org.

June 7

April Verch, fiddler, singer, stepdancer, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $30, $25 at sacorivertheatre.org.

Dance

May 17-18

Maine State Ballet Spring Recital, 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 472 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: mainestateballet.org.

June 1

“Music Moves Us,” Dance Studio of Maine annual recital, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. 6 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 472 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $18 at shovation.com.

June 8

“Spread the Kindness,” Drouin Dance Center annual recital, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 472 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $18 at shovation.com.

June 15

Casco Bay Movers spring concert, 1 p.m, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 472 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: cascobaymovers.com.

Events

May 23

The Telling Room presents “Big Night,” celebration of student writing and anthology release, 5:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 472 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Free. Information: tellingroom.org

Exhibits

Through June 14

“Painting the Soul Path,” Larissa Davis, acrylics, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Information: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Through June

“The Bridges of Friendship,” Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, photographic cultural exchange, Windham Public Library.

