Arts Calendar

Music

June 21

Don Roy Trio & Arnott Fiddlers, mid-20th century folk and fiddle music, Maine Festival of American Music, 7 p.m., Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester. Free, tickets at maineshakers.com

June 22

Shaker leader and historian Brother Hadd leads Shaker chorale response to last words of Christ as prelude to Portland String Quartet’s performance of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ – String Quartet Op. 51” (1787), Maine Festival of American Music, prelude 1:30 p.m., concert 7 p.m., Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: Prelude free; concert, $20 adults, free for students at maineshakers.com.

June 25

World Famous Grassholes, bluegrass, 6-7:30 p.m., Gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 2

Don Roy Trio, 6-7:30 p.m., Gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 3

American Ride, country, opening show for Riverbank Park Summer Concert Series, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 9

Delta Knights Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 10

Westbrook City Band, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 16

Joan Kennedy Duo Collateral, 6-7:30 p.m., Gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 16-Aug. 13

Sebago Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road Harrison. FMI, tickets ($25 adults, under 21 free) at sllmf.org.

July 17

Legolas, blues and more, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 23

Jim Gallant Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 24

Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 30

Don Campbell Trio, 6-7:30 p.m., Gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 31

Andy Penk, singer-songwriter, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Aug. 2

David Mallet, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $30, students/seniors $25 at sacorivertheatre.org.

Theater

July 11-28

“Singing in the Rain,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $17-$25 at schoolhousearts.org.

July 21-27

The Originals present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, 2:30 p.m. July 21, 7:30 p.m. July 25-27, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: July 25 pay-what-you can, all others $25, $22 at sacorivertheatre.org.

Exhibits

Through June

“The Bridges of Friendship,” Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Photo Club of Archangel, Russia, photographic cultural exchange, Windham Public Library.

Through July 18

Multi-media artist Sarah Shepley’s prints, inspired by recent trips to Ecuador, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Artist talk on Ecuadorian Arts Initiative, 5:30 p.m. June 28, followed by artist reception 5-7 p.m. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

The World Famous Grassholes, left to right, Field Rider, Flann O’Brien, Heather Kahill, Sam Pfeifle and Merrill Marsh will perform Tueday, June 25, at the Gazebo in Gorham.