Arts Calendar

THEATER

Through Dec. 24

“A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. $41-$46; senior and student discount, children 15 and under, $15. Call 774-0465 for times, information.

Jan. 24-Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” presented by Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. For information, tickets, times, call 774-0465.

CONCERTS

Dec. 27-Dec. 30

“Home for the Holidays,” annual concert presented by Portland Conservatory of Music’s Dimensions in Jazz, at 8 p.m., Meloon Chapel at Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland. This is a benefit for Steve Grover Maine Jazz Camp Scholarship Fund; tickets are $5 for students, $10 for general admission. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

EVENTS

Through Dec. 23

Holiday Tours of Wadsworth Longfellow House, Portland. Free for Maine Historical Society members; $15 general admission. Call 774-1822 for more information, time of tour and to register.

Dec. 23

Happy Hanukkah! The joyful Jewish festival of lights kicks off this weekend. Join the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, at noon to celebrate by making your own menorah to take home, learn how to play dreidel, snack on chocolate Hanukkah gelt and sing classic Hanukkah songs. Free with museum admission. Call 828-1234.

Dec. 30

“The Northeast by Eastern,” film and music by Sumner McKane and Josh Robbins, at 7:30 p.m., St Lawrence Arts Center, Portland. Vintage photographs, film, oral histories by Eastern Illustrating and Publishing of Belfast, combined with music. Tickets available at http://m.bpt.me/event/2717185

Saturdays through Jan. 7

“Stories on the Staircase,” 10 a.m., Victoria Mansion, Portland. Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy a free story hour and a tour tailored just for them. This winter’s books will feature stories that fit with the holiday theme of a Currier and Ives Christmas. Each child will get a take-home activity relating to the day’s books. Due to space constraints, only one adult may accompany each child. Pre-registration is not required, but due to limited space, first seats will go to those who have signed up in advance. To sign up or for more information, call 772-4841 ext. 104 or lhannington@victoriamansion.org.

EXHIBITS

Through Jan. 6

“The Art Group,” a group of artists from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, exhibit various styles and mediums. Glickman Family Library, USM Portland Campus, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. Free. Information: 780-4270

Through Jan. 31

Artwork by Jenny Anna and Nola Wallace, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham.

