Arts calendar

THEATER

Friday, Jan. 6-Sunday, Jan. 15

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham Town Hall; Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. Tickets $15 adults, $10 seniors/students. 893-2098 or www. windhamtheater.org. Adult language and situations.

Jan. 19-Feb. 5

“The Nether,” by Jennifer Haley, crime drama/sci-fi thriller, at Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., So. Portland. $23/$20. All tickets are held at the box office for each performance. Call 747-4148.

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Wizard of Oz,” presented by Drouin Dance Center at 4 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook. $14. For tickets: www.tickets.shovation.com/eventperformances

Jan. 24-Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” presented by Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. For information, tickets, times, call 774-0465.

EVENTS

Saturdays through Jan. 7

“Stories on the Staircase,” 10 a.m., at Victoria Mansion, Portland. Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy a free story hour and a tour tailored just for them. This winter’s books will feature stories that fit with the holiday theme of a Currier and Ives Christmas. Each child will get a take-home activity relating to the day’s books. Due to space constraints, only one adult may accompany each child. Pre-registration is not required, but due to limited space, first seats will go to those who have signed up in advance. Sign up or for more information; call 772-4841 ext. 104 or lhannington@victoriamansion.org.

EXHIBITS

Through Jan. 6

“The Art Group,” a group of artists from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, exhibit various styles and mediums. Glickman Family Library, USM Portland Campus, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. Free. Information: 780-4270

Through Jan. 31

Artwork by Jenny Anna and Nola Wallace, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham.

Drouin Dance Center presents “Wizard of Oz” at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center on Jan. 21.