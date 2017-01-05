Arts calendar

THEATER

Friday, Jan. 6-Sunday, Jan. 15

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham Town Hall; Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., Sundays 4 p.m. Tickets $15 adults, $10 seniors/students. 893-2098 or windhamtheater.org, box office. Adult language and situations.

Jan. 19-Feb. 5

“The Nether,” by Jennifer Haley, crime drama/sci-fi thriller, at Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. $23/$20. All tickets are held at the box office for “Will Call” before each performance. Call 747-4148.

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Wizard of Oz,” presented by Drouin Dance Center at 4 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $14. For tickets: tickets.shovation.com/eventperformances

Jan. 24-Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” presented by Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. For information, tickets, times, call 774-0465.

EVENTS

Saturday, Jan. 7

Lakeside Laugh Lab series at 7:30 p.m., Denmark Arts Center. Maine comics, for audience 21-plus. Reserve tickets at standupforsumthin@gmail.com or purchase at the door, $10 More information at denmarkarts.com.

Thursday, Jan. 12

“A Hell of A Regiment: How the 20th Maine Became the 20th Maine,” by Jared Peatman is the featured topic of the Joshua L. Chamberlain Civil War Round Table, at 7 p.m. at Curtis Memorial Library, Morrell Room, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Peatman, a Maine native, is the director of curriculum for the Lincoln Leadership Institute at Gettysburg, and in 2012 received the Hay-Nicolay dissertation Prize for the best work on Abraham Lincoln or the Civil War. Lectures are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Author Talk: Bruce Robert Coffin, retired Portland detective sergeant and FBI counter-terrorism officer; author of “Among the Shadows,” 7 p.m., North Gorham library.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Author Talk: Kevin Mannix and wife Linda Rota discuss their book , “Weathering Shame,” 6:30 p.m. at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South Street, Gorham. Information: 222-1190. Snow date: Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

EXHIBITS

Wednesday, Jan. 18-Sunday, April 2

“Land Sea Stone,” photographs by John Eide; UNE Art Gallery, Stevens Avenue, Portland Campus. Artist Reception on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 3-5 p.m. Photographs from the Antarctica Peninsula, Peruvian Inca ruins and Maine granite quarries are tied together by a common theme – man’s appropriation of naturally occurring elements and their subsequent traces on the landscape. Call 221-4499. Free.

Through Jan. 31

Artwork by Jenny Anna and Nola Wallace, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham.

