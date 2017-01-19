Arts Calendar

CONCERTS

Saturday, Jan. 21

Maine State Ballet presents “Tap, Tap, Jazz!” at 1 and 4 p.m., Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth. $15-$20. Reservations strongly recommended. 781-358, mainestateballet.com.

Saturday, Jan. 21

The Milltown Road Show band, two-hour concert, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church UCC, Route 302. “Americana Music” from various genres, as well as original material. Portion of proceeds will support Riding to the Top.

Friday, Feb. 3

USM Faculty Concert Series: “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue,” Portland Brass Quintet, 8 p.m. at Corthell Concert Hall; familiar jazz standards; $15 adult, $10 seniors, alumni and USM employees; $5 students.

THEATER

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21

“The Lion King Jr.,” presented by the Windham Middle School at Windham Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; snow date 4 p.m. Jan. 22. In the event of inclement weather, contact mwassick@rsu14.org to ensure the show is still on. Tickets at the door, $10 adults, $5 students/kids.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

“A Dog’s Purpose,” private showing at 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton. Tickets $15. Proceeds support Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Fryeburg. Appetizers. Tickets at Bridgton Books, Magic Lantern and Harvest Hills.

Through Feb. 5

“The Nether,” by Jennifer Haley, crime drama/sci-fi thriller, at Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. $23/$20. All tickets are held at the box office, 747-4148.

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Wizard of Oz,” presented by Drouin Dance Center at 4 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Stroudwater Street. $14. For tickets: tickets.shovation.com/eventperformances

Jan. 24-Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” presented by Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. For information, tickets, times, 774-0465.

Monday, Jan. 30

Staged Reading and Reception. In conjunction with Portland Stage’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” Affiliate Artists and other local actors will read selections from the work of Maine crime writers Gerry Boyle, Brenda Buchanan, Paul Doiron, Chris Holm and Julia Spencer-Fleming. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can.

AUDITIONS

Wednesday, Jan. 25, & Thursday, Jan. 26

Schoolhouse Arts Center’s “Plaza Suite,” by Neil Simon, directed by Jerry Walker, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road/Route 114, Standish. Callbacks Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show dates April 7-23. Audition monologues and more information at www.schoolhousearts.org, or Danny Gay, atdaniel.c.gay@gmail.com.

EVENTS

Saturday, Jan. 21

“Antique houses and how to make them energy-efficient,” presented by Windham Historical Society, 9:30 a.m., Windham Public Library. Old-house expert Linda Griffin shows slides of old Windham homes. Q&A session. Refreshments available. For more information, call 650-7484.

Monday, Jan. 30

Lake Region Community Chorus rehearsal for its 5th annual Spring Concert, 6 p.m. Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy. Singers of all levels of experience welcome, no audition required. www.lakeregioncommunitychorus.org

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Author Talk: Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota discuss their book, “Weathering Shame,” 6:30 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. Information: 222-1190. Snow date: Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Lighthouse Knitting Guild of Maine meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Windham Public Library. Anyone interested in knitting or crocheting is welcome. Contact information: Lighthouse.knitters.Maine@gmail.com, on Facebook and at blog, flecksoffiber.wordpress.com/lighthouse-knitting-guild-of-Maine.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Chinese New Year Celebration, Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine rings in Year of the Rooster, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. www.cafammaine.org.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

A private showing of “A Dog’s Purpose”at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton will benefit the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Fryeburg.