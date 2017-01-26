Arts Calendar

CONCERTS

Friday, Feb. 3

USM Faculty Concert Series: “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue,” Portland Brass Quintet, 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall; familiar jazz standards; $15 adult, $10 seniors, alumni and USM employees; $5 students.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Cabin Fever Reliever! Open Mic & Coffee House, 5-8 p.m. Denmark Arts Center. Tickets at the door for a $10 suggested donation. Kids under 12 free. www.denmarkarts.org, 452-2674.

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Pulse Performs,” dance showcase performed by Pulse Dance Company, hosted by Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex of Gray, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Windham Performing Arts Center. $12 advance or $15 at the door. 657-3006.

THEATER

Monday, Jan. 30

Staged Reading and Reception in conjunction with Portland Stage’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Affiliate Artists and other local actors will read selections from the work of Maine crime writers Gerry Boyle, Brenda Buchanan, Paul Doiron, Chris Holm and Julia Spencer-Fleming. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can.

Through Feb. 5

“The Nether,” by Jennifer Haley, crime drama/sci-fi thriller, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. $23/$20. 747-4148.

Through Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. www.portlandstage.org, 774.0465.

AUDITIONS

Feb. 4 & Feb. 11

“High School Musical,” directed by Mary Wassick, Windham Center Stage Theater, 4-6 p.m. both days at WCST, Windham Town Hall. Male and female roles for teens to early 20s, one male adult and one female adult. Come prepared to sing 16 bars of an upbeat musical theater song; bring sheet music. Callbacks on Tues, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Windham Middle School. Show dates May 26-27, June 2-3. Questions, alternate audition time requests, windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

EVENTS

Monday, Jan. 30

Lake Region Community Chorus rehearsal for 5th annual Spring Concert, 6 p.m. Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy. Singers of all levels of experience welcome, no audition required. www.lakeregioncommunitychorus.org

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Author Talk: Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota discuss their book, “Weathering Shame,” 6:30 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. 222-1190. Snow date: Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Lighthouse Knitting Guild of Maine, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Windham Public Library. Anyone interested in knitting or crocheting is welcome. lighthouse.knitters.maine@gmail.com, or on Facebook and at blog, flecksoffiber.wordpress.com/lighthouse-knitting-guild-of-Maine.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Chinese New Year Celebration, Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine rings in Year of the Rooster, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. www.cafammaine.org.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

