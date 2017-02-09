Arts Calendar

CONCERTS

Thursdays through April 13

Noonday Concert Series, Ray Cornils, organist at 12:15 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free. Portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Pulse Performs,” dance showcase performed by Pulse Dance Company, hosted by Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex of Gray, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Windham Performing Arts Center. $12 advance, $15 at the door. 657-3006.

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Bold Riley,” folk music and more, presented by Music with a Mission, 7 p.m. at North Windham Union Church. Tickets at the door, $12 adults, $10 students, children and seniors. Box office opens at 6 p.m. 892-749 or MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

“Victorian Passions,” USM Faculty Concert Series, Ronald Lantz, violin and Laura Kargul, piano; 2 p.m. at Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland. $22 general public, $20 seniors, free for students and/or 21 and under.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Country Music by Gloria Jean, and Baked Bean Supper at Windham Veterans Center; supper at 5 p.m. followed by concert at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Center maintenance. Supper $8, concert $10, combo $15.

THEATER

Through Sunday, Feb. 26

“The May Queen,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22-$30; 885-5883 or goodtheatercom.

Through Feb. 12

“Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Stacey Koloski, at Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. Sundays at 2:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Student tickets on Sunday, $6; 799-7337 or info@portlandplayers.org.

Through Feb. 18

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. www.portlandstage.org, 774.0465.

AUDITIONS

Saturday, Feb. 11

“High School Musical,” directed by Mary Wassick, Windham Center Stage Theater, 4-6 p.m. at WCST, Windham Town Hall. Male and female roles for teens to early 20s, one male adult and one female adult. Come prepared to sing 16 bars of an upbeat musical theater song; bring sheet music. Callbacks on Tues, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Windham Middle School. Show dates May 26-27, June 2-3. Questions, alternate audition time requests, windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

Vivid Motion seeks dancers, adults and children ages 9 and up, for spring production, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame;” tumbling and other movement skills a plus; 10 a.m.-noon, Drouin Dance Center, second floor, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Performances May 12-14, St. Lawrence Theatre, Portland.vividmotion.org.

EVENTS

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Tea, 3-6 p.m., in Gathering Room at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. All ages welcome. Activities, tea, raffles and fun.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Illustrated talk: Archeological dig at Fort Richmond, presented by Windham Historical Society; archeologist Leith Smith reviews dig that revealed several forts, artifacts from 1700s, 9:30 a.m., Windham Public Library, 650-7484. Donations welcome, refreshments.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Chili Cookoff/Silent Auction, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars 10643, Windham. 5-6:30 p.m. at Windham Veterans Center. $8. Under 12 free. Police, EMS, firefighters and families, free. Live entertainment, 50/50 drawing. Proceeds benefit local veterans and families. FMI 228-4329

EXHIBITS

Through February

Portals: Work by Maine Art Education Association Members at USM Art Gallery; Wednesday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Other days and times by appointment. Free and open to the public. For more information visit www.usm.maine.edu/gallery.

Send events 10 days in advance to arts@keepmecurrent.com.

“Portals: Work by Maine Art Education Association Members” will be exhibited throughout February at the University of Southern Maine Art Gallery in Gorham.