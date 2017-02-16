Arts Calendar

CONCERTS

Thursdays through April 13

Noonday Concert Series, Ray Cornils, organist, 12:15 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free. Portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Country music by Gloria Jean, and Baked Bean Supper at Windham Veterans Center; supper at 5 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the center’s maintenance. Supper $8, concert $10, combo $15.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Victorian Passions,” USM Faculty Concert Series, Ronald Lantz, violin, and Laura Kargul, piano; 2 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland. $22 general public, $20 seniors, free for students and/or 21 and under.

THEATER

Saturday, Feb. 18

Portland Players’ “Season Reveal Gala,” 7 p.m., previewing shows of the new season, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $25 general admission includes hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, beverages, dessert. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets at the door and online, www.portlandplayers.org.

Through Sunday, Feb. 26

“The May Queen,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22-$30; 885-5883 or goodtheatercom.

EVENTS

Saturday, Feb. 25

Illustrated talk: Archaeological dig at Fort Richmond, presented by Windham Historical Society; archaeologist Leith Smith reviews dig that revealed several forts, artifacts from 1700s, 9:30 a.m., Windham Public Library, 650-7484. Donations welcome, refreshments.

Spirits Alive Winter Lecture Series; historian Herb Adams discusses Lafayette and Commodore Preble and what it takes to be a hero in “Hail the Conquering Heroes,” 1:30 p.m., Wishcamper Center, USM-Bedford Street, Portland.

Chili Cookoff/Silent Auction, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars 10643, Windham. 5-6:30 p.m., Windham Veterans Center. $8. Under 12 free. Police, EMS, firefighters and families, free. Live entertainment, 50/50 drawing. Proceeds benefit local veterans and families. FMI 228-4329.

Saturday, March 4

The Lighthouse Knitters’ Guild of Maine Yarn Swap, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., Windham Public Library. Come knit, swap yarn and other knitting items or just meet the group. Members ($10 per year) can take yarn from the swap; leftovers will be donated to charity.

March 18-25

Maine Jewish Film Festival, seven venues, four cities, more than 30 films. For details, complete list, visit mainejewish.org or mjff.org.

Saturday, March 25

Maine Mall Adventure Day, hosted by Robbie Foundation, 12:30 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Activities begin at Center Court and include music, arts, dance, martial arts. Adapted for special needs; all ages, abilities welcome.

EXHIBITS

Through February

Portals: Work by Maine Art Education Association Members at USM Art Gallery; Wednesday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Other days and times by appointment. Free. usm.maine.edu/gallery.

