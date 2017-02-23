Arts Calendar

CONCERTS

Thursdays through April 13

Noonday Concert Series, Ray Cornils, organist, 12:15 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free. Portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Weekly on Thursdays

Thursday Night Stomp! Portland Swing Project weekly swing dance, Maine Ballroom Dance, 614 Congress St., Portland. Dance to a variety of swing music from the 1920s to today. Free beginning lesson 7-7:30 p.m. and music 7:30-9:30 p.m. $8-$10. Details and band/deejay schedule at portlandswingproject.com

Friday, March 17

Irish music concert, Fodhla and Matt & Shannon Heaton, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Advance tickets $15 at OLS 1-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, or at onelongfellowsquare.com. At door, $20.

THEATER

Through Sunday, Feb. 26

“The May Queen,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22-$30; 885-5883 or goodtheatercom.

March 3-12

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m. at Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus. Fully staged opera by Otto Nicolai (performed in English). Directed by Cary Libkin, musical direction by Scott Wheatley, Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robert Lehmann. $21; $15 seniors/USM employees/alumni; $10 students.

March 10-26

“The Wizard of Oz,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham Town Hall. Two casts. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students/seniors. Call 893-2098 or go to windhamtheater.org and click on “box office.”

EVENTS

Saturday, Feb. 25

Illustrated talk: Archaeological dig at Fort Richmond, presented by Windham Historical Society; archaeologist Leith Smith reviews dig that revealed several forts, artifacts from 1700s, 9:30 a.m., Windham Public Library, 650-7484. Donations welcome, refreshments.

Winterfest in Windham, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at Microtel, Lippman Park and Manchester School cafeteria. Activities include arts and crafts, games, photo contest, crockpot cookoff, swimming at Microtel, snow sculpture, bonfire. Call 892-1905 for more information.

Spirits Alive Winter Lecture Series, historian Herb Adams discusses Lafayette and Commodore Preble and what it takes to be a hero in “Hail the Conquering Heroes,” 1:30 p.m., Wishcamper Center, USM, Portland.

Chili Cookoff/Silent Auction, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars 10643, Windham. 5-6:30 p.m., Windham Veterans Center. $8. Free for under 12, police EMS, firefighters and their families. Live entertainment, 50/50 drawing. Proceeds benefit local veterans and families. FMI 228-4329.

Saturday, March 4

The Lighthouse Knitters’ Guild of Maine Yarn Swap, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., Windham Public Library. Come knit, swap yarn and other knitting items or just meet the group. Members ($10 per year) can take yarn from the swap; leftovers will be donated to charity.

March 18-25

Maine Jewish Film Festival, seven venues, four cities, more than 30 films. For details, complete list, visit mainejewish.org or mjff.org.

Saturday, March 25

Maine Mall Adventure Day, hosted by Robbie Foundation, 12:30 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Activities begin at Center Court and include music, arts, dance, martial arts. Adapted for special needs; all ages, abilities welcome.

Final performances of the “The May Queen,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland, will be held this weekend.