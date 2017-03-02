Arts calendar

CONCERTS

Thursdays through April 13

Noonday Concert Series, Ray Cornils, organist, 12:15 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Tuesday, March 8

Canadian Folk legend Lennie Gallant, presented by New England Celtic Arts, at One Longfellow Square, Portland. $20. Call 761-1757 or onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday, March 17

Faculty Concert Series, Scenes from New England: Music by New England composers; 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Includes world premiere of a new collection of Emily Dickinson songs by James Kallembach, as well as excerpts from the operas Merry Mount and The Crucible. $15 adult, $10 seniors, USM employees and alumni, $5 students.

Irish music concert, Fodhla and Matt and Shannon Heaton, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Advance tickets $15 at OLS 1-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, or at onelongfellowsquare.com. At door, $20.

THEATER

March 3-12

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m. at Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus. Fully staged opera by Otto Nicolai (performed in English). Directed by Cary Libkin, musical direction by Scott Wheatley, Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robert Lehmann. $21; $15 seniors/USM employees/alumni; $10 students.

March 10-26

“The Wizard of Oz,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, Windham Town Hall. Two casts. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students/seniors. Call 893-2098 or go to windhamtheater.org and click on “box office.”

March 23-April 9

“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, by Stephen Adly Gurgis; directed by Stacey Koloski, Mad Horse Theater, Mosher Street, So. Portland. Call 747-4148 or email: madhorsetheatre@gmail.com.

Through March 26

“Buyer & Cellar,” by Jonathan Tolins at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. Previews $32-$37; evenings $38-$43; Saturday-Sunday matinees, $43-$48. Discounts for seniors, students, Rush35 and groups. Call 774-0465.

EVENTS

Weekly on Thursdays

Thursday Night Stomp! Portland Swing Project weekly swing dance, Maine Ballroom Dance, 614 Congress St., Portland. Dance to a variety of swing music from the 1920s to today. Free beginning lesson 7-7:30 p.m. and music 7:30-9:30 p.m. $8-$10. Details and band/deejay schedule at portlandswingproject.com

Saturday, March 4

The Lighthouse Knitters’ Guild of Maine Yarn Swap, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., Windham Public Library. Come knit, swap yarn and other knitting items or just meet the group. Members ($10 per year) can take yarn from the swap; leftovers will be donated to charity.

Saturday, March 18

Windham Historical Society presents “Digging up Maine: Windham’s Province Fort,” with Leith Smith, lead archaeologist for Maine Historic Preservation Commission, 10 a.m., Little Meeting House, Roosevelt Trail next to Manchester School. Free. 650-7484.

March 18-25

Maine Jewish Film Festival, seven venues, four cities, more than 30 films. For details, complete list, visit mainejewish.org or mjff.org.

Saturday, March 25

Maine Mall Adventure Day, hosted by Robbie Foundation, 12:30 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Activities begin at Center Court and include music, arts, dance, martial arts. Adapted for special needs; all ages, abilities welcome.

